An annual bike tour that benefits the J. D. McCarty Center will bring community cyclists together and directly support children with developmental disabilities this month.
The Norman Conquest bike tour will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10, beginning and ending at 2002 E. Robinson St. There is no entry fee, though participants can make a donation to the center while at the event.
Cyclists can ride a 22-, 50- or 66-mile course, and there will be rest stops along each of the three routes.
Shara Bardin, marketing director at J. D. McCarty, said this bike tour has been a tremendous help to the center’s Camp ClapHans program specifically.
The camp takes place through June and July and lets children with disabilities participate in horseback riding, canoeing, arts and crafts and more.
“The funds raised through the Conquest have helped enhance the camp program, such as giving more children the opportunity to attend camp,” Bardin said. “We appreciate the league, the Conquest riders and supporters who have made this event such a success.
“Their efforts have helped provide the kids we serve with so many wonderful experiences.”
The event is coordinated by the Bicycle League of Norman, which has made some adjustments in wake of the pandemic.
The cyclists will not gather for a post-tour meal like they normally would and are encouraged to wear a mask if they enter any stores along their route that require masking.
“We were just really wanting to have it this year; it’s so special,” said Todd Hamm, chair of the event and president of the Norman Bicycle League. “It’s a great cause for the J. D. McCarty Center, and the ride has grown throughout the years.”
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Conquest, but Hamm said the league is holding off on the celebration until 2022.
“We’re going to save that for next year, where we can have T-shirts and a meal and the whole nine yards,” Hamm said.
