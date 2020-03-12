A normally packed spring event calendar will be nearly empty in Norman as several of the biggest annual economic drivers of the season have been cancelled or postponed this week.
As precautions around the COVID-19 coronavirus spread across the nation, and the virus slowly starts impacting Oklahomans, Norman organizers have pushed back events that generally draw hundreds of thousands of attendees to the city of festivals.
On Thursday, organizers announced that the Medieval Fair of Norman has been canceled, and the Norman Music Festival postponed from April 23-25 to August 27-29. The next Medieval Fair will not take place until April 9-11 of 2021.
Meanwhile, the University of Oklahoma — which has already moved Norman campus classes online following spring break — also suspended all university-related activities until April 5. Athletic competitions and out-of-season practices are suspended “until further notice,” while the university’s annual Family Weekend — originally scheduled to start April 3 — is postponed indefinitely.
While no coronavirus cases have been reported in Norman or Cleveland County, the virus has started slowly popping up in other parts of the state. Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a Thursday press conference that three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.
“I want Oklahomans to know that we are getting our state agencies prepared,” Stitt said. “We are praying and hoping for the best, but at the same time we are making sure our state agencies are ready to serve all 4 million Oklahomans.”
In Norman, the economic and community impact of a spring schedule nearly cleared by the virus has yet to be gauged.
Norman Music Festival, now in its 13th year, regularly brings in a crowd of at least 100,000 attendees, who patronize local businesses and food and art vendors over the three day event. Last year, Medieval Fair organizers estimated that in three days, more than 250,000 people visited the fair.
The potential economic impacts of losing the fair and postponing the festival come at an inconvenient time for the city, which continues to face falling sales tax revenues.
Norman Chamber of Commerce President Scott Martin said the chamber is doing all it can to help the business community cope with that loss and the downturn in traffic as more people will stay home.
“Norman is known as the city of festivals so, regardless of the time of year, a loss of any kind of economic impact in regards to large festivals or large events is very serious,” Martin said. “You think about the Medieval Festival, the Music Festival, spring OU football games, and the prospect of any or all of them being cancelled, postponed, or any kind of changes — it has significant impact to our local businesses. When they’re coming to town, they’re doing a little shopping, staying in hotels, so it dominoes into other areas. Clearly, we are interested in the success of our city government. Norman’s already experiencing strains on their city budget so, lack of sales tax revenue is going to hit everybody in a really negative way.”
Norman Music Festival has created a loving fan base over 13 years, but the Medieval Fair’s 44-year history means many attendees have created personal and generational traditions there. Vendors from across the nation return to the fair each year to sell to a loyal customer base.
“The Medieval Fair is one of my favorite events to attend every year, and I’ve been going for almost 20 years,” Heide Brandes, a longtime fair attendee, said via text Thursday. “Of course I’m disappointed, but the plague [was] serious business in the Middle Ages and it’s serious business now, so I don’t really blame them.”
For Medieval Fair organizers, the enormous crowds the event draws made Thursday’ decision even clearer.
“With 232 vendors from 33 different states, 53 acts from 12 different states, and an average daily attendance close to 100,000, the decisions being taken are focused on limiting the impact of this disease on our population and our health services,” fair coordinator Ann Marie Eckart said in an email Thursday.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Thursday that while she knows Norman Music Festival organizers had to make a difficult decision, she’s hopeful the postponement will “actually decrease the economic impact for our city in the long-term.”
“Being the only state in the nation that ties cities’ hands to sales tax the way that Oklahoma does, I am very concerned about the canceling of community events and the impact it will have on our economy,” Clark said. “However, the health of our residents is always my top priority. The facts and experiences of other communities show that proactive mitigation efforts and non-pharmaceutical interventions like limiting large community events actually decrease the impact and length of this virus.”
