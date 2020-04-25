After an unexpectedly slow start to the month, Norman food pantries want residents to know they’re still open for full service whenever need strikes.
At Mission Norman and McFarlin Food Pantry, volunteers haven’t seen quite the volume of people they expected to serve early this month as the COVID-19 crisis heightened; at OU’s Food Pantry, graduate director Matt Marks said numbers have been down recently.
Pantry volunteers at the organizations said they’re hoping to let Norman residents know that despite the pandemic, they’re still here to serve.
Dave Karr, executive director at Mission Norman, said he was “greatly anticipating” a sharp uptick in need this month as COVID-19 started to hit home for more Norman residents, but hasn’t happened yet. Karr said that clients and some new faces are still coming through, but it’s been in smaller numbers than he expected.
At McFarlin, volunteer Mary Sallee said volunteers saw a similar pattern early this month.
“We thought maybe people didn’t think we were open because so many businesses are closed,” Karr said.
Karr and Sallee said there might be a few reasons that their pantries haven’t seen the need they were initially expecting.
In April, the USDA allowed some households to receive increased SNAP benefits, and many families received a $1,200 federal stimulus check. Sallee said the extra financial assistance may mean some families had a little more of their own resources to rely on in April before they decided to go to Norman’s food pantries.
At OU, Marks said the flow of clients has slowed for a different reason. As of last month, OU Norman is holding classes virtually due to COVID-19, and with a few exceptions, most students have been asked to move out of the on-campus residence halls.
Marks said while the OU pantry might usually serve about 120 people per week, it’s now averaging about 60 to 70 clients each week.
“Our numbers have been kind of cut back in half, and that’s just because there’s not a whole lot of people on campus...since the university closed, people may think we’re not open,” Marks said.
Karr said he’s expecting that as families use their April benefits, more clients will be needing Norman food pantry services. Sallee said Tuesday that client numbers that morning already appeared up over the previous week.
“I anticipate very strongly that the numbers after the end of the month will start significantly going up,” Karr said.
No matter when Norman residents find themselves in need, the pantry volunteers said they want clients to know that they’re still offering full services, if in a slightly modified format for safety.
At the OU pantry, clients can order fully online and receive their orders curbside, Marks said. Marks said since many students have left campus, only a few pantry volunteers are still working, and they’ve been using heightened hygiene and cleaning practices.
Sallee said McFarlin is working with the same volunteers on pretty much every shift, and is having volunteers take their temperatures and work only a few at a time. The pantry has been doing curbside pickup for several weeks, and operates a drive through line for clients, who can still pick which groceries they want. McFarlin also provides bags with ready to eat meals for any clients dealing with homelessness and lack of kitchen access.
Mission Norman is having clients stay in their cars, where they can have a volunteer take their pickup order from a safe distance, then drop their food box curbside.
While the pantries are not accepting new volunteers for safety, each is accepting financial donations.
Karr said Mission Norman was set to host two fundraisers — one in April and one in May — that he was hoping to use to fund an increase in the supply of food the organization can give clients. Right now, Mission Norman provides a 7-10 day food supply to clients, who can visit once a month.
Pantry volunteers said because grocery stores and the Regional Food Bank are still supplying fresh and shelf-safe food, food donations aren’t needed as much as financial donations right now. The Regional Food Bank has been providing pantries with food for free during the pandemic.
Marks said the OU pantry is working to ensure that it can continue providing services when the next school year rolls around.
“If anybody can donate to our cause, we need it….we want to make sure our pantry is going strong during this time, and especially in the fall and spring as we move forward into next year,” Marks said.
The OU Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays to anyone with an OU ID. Clients should order online at bit.ly/2Y44RG4. The pantry is located at Stubbman Village, 1113 Elm Street.
McFarlin Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and is located at 419 S. University Blvd.
Mission Norman is open from 10-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 2-5 p.m. Thursday and 10-12 p.m. Friday. Mission Norman is located at 2525 E. Lindsey St.
