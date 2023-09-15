The long-awaited Griffin Park Renovation Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. today and the entire community is invited to join in the celebration.
Located at 1001 E. Robinson Street, the event will mark the completion of this monumental project's final phase, symbolizing more than seven years of dedicated construction efforts to transform Griffin Park into a premier soccer complex.
Through a series of phases, the project has added new soccer fields, renovated existing ones, improved parking facilities, and upgraded road infrastructure.
Jason Olsen, the Director of Parks and Recreation, gave insight into what Griffin Park means to Norman.
"Griffin Park has always been a special place in our community, and the completion of this renovation project underscores our dedication to creating exceptional recreational spaces," he said. "With these enhancements, we aim to promote healthy lifestyles and foster a sense of community spirit through sports and outdoor activities. I want to express my gratitude to all those who contributed to this project and invite everyone to come and enjoy the new and improved Griffin Park.”
As a Norman Forward project, Griffin Park exemplifies the vision and goals of this forward-thinking initiative, which seeks to enrich the quality of life for Norman residents by investing in developing and improving parks, recreational facilities, and cultural amenities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.