Norman’s homelessness groups will continue serving community needs — from food and housing to financial and medical resources — through a developing COVID-19 situation.
At Norman’s Food and Shelter, where individuals dealing with homelessness can find housing and regular hot meals, staff is preparing for even the most extreme situations. Many of the people Food and Shelter serves have already expressed fears about what would happen in the event of a COVID-coronavirus outbreak in Norman, Food and Shelter director April Heiple said.
“Every day this week we’ve had a parade of people coming in and saying ‘what are we gonna do if we get coronavirus?’” said Heiple, who said that many Food and Shelter visitors are concerned that they wouldn’t be able to access the services they depend on if an outbreak strikes.
As of Friday, there were three confirmed cases and 37 pending cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, but none in Cleveland County.
Food and Shelter will stay open and continue to provide food and housing resources “as long as possible,” Heiple said. The organization is currently taking regular precautions like thorough cleaning and keeping people who are actively ill out of the building.
“We, like everybody else, are watching and trying to take every extra precaution we can with disinfecting the building, etcetera,” Heiple said. “We don’t have the luxury of closing down and stopping our gatherings, because the people that come to us wouldn’t eat.”
At the Salvation Army Cleveland County resource center in Norman, leaders are working to implement social distancing and proper sanitation. Major Stephen Ellis, an area commander at the Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command, said the organization’s shelter is rearranging sleeping patterns to keep people’s faces farther apart, and is requiring people who enter the building to use sanitizer.
“It is a heightening concern,” Ellis said. “We’ve been attentive for some weeks, and we’ve been emphasizing the basic hygiene practices like hand washing.”
If Food and Shelter should have to close its doors in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in Norman, organization leaders do have an emergency plan.
In that scenario, a small team would continue to come to Food and Shelter to cook or assemble meals, and would distribute them where needed, Heiple said. The organization is also setting aside resources to help place visitors in motel rooms should they need to be quarantined and isolated from others.
Ellis said the Salvation Army is doing everything it can to avoid closing its doors, as many of its services offer the only food or shelter some Norman residents have.
“We’re certainly hopeful that it doesn’t come to that,” Ellis said. “The concern is that when the advice is to stay home or to [take] shelter from home...we are home for dozens of people.”
Food and Shelter will also have resources for Norman residents who aren’t dealing with homelessness, but are struggling to access necessities.
The organization has a food pantry, and can bring food to those who “feel like they can’t get out of their house and they can’t access food,” Heiple said. Food and Shelter also keeps a stock of personal care items and medications — like ibuprofen or Tylenol — that doctors are recommending for dealing with the virus.
Should the virus start impacting employment, Food and Shelter has resources for those who have to miss work or are struggling to pay their bills, and will work to help people avoid missed payments or evictions, Heiple said. In addition, Heiple said Food and Shelter is currently in need of virus prevention basics like hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectant, most of which other people have been stocking up on this week.
Along with a shelter, the Salvation Army offers a food bank and financial assistance, Ellis said. The Norman branch is keeping up with the national organization’s decisions, along with guidance from state and local health officials, Ellis said.
“It’s such a fast-moving situation, every hour there’s something relevant and new,” Ellis said.
Food and Shelter is located at 201 Reed Avenue, Norman, Oklahoma 73071. The Salvation Army Cleveland County is located at 318 E. Hayes, Norman, OK 73069.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
