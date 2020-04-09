The advent of technology-based programs and services is nothing new to the Pioneer Library System. But this work has perhaps never paid a more direct benefit to its community than now in aiding medical professionals on the frontlines as they help patients survive the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of a community partnership with Norman Regional Health System, the library's 3D printers are in use to help construct critical parts for personal protective equipment, known as PPE, in the form of protective face shields and masks to help medical professionals as they work with patients.
As of Wednesday, 250 face masks have been delivered to Norman Regional, with production continuing on a daily and hourly basis. Many of the face shields already are in use by medical professionals at Norman Regional facilities.
"They feel like the need will be there to use all of these and more," said Dr. Chris Hennes, STEAM specialist at Norman Public Library Central.
All three of Norman Central's 3D printers have relocated to Hennes' house. Working from home for him currently consists of these printers running almost around the clock to produce components that are used in the construction of the face shields and masks.
The library is one of multiple local entities working with Norman resident Michael Graff, who collaborated with Norman Regional on the project. Completed masks are being delivered to the hospital on almost a daily basis.
Graff has started a Facebook group for those interested in supporting the project at bit.ly/3aWy6hz.
Pioneer has housed 3D printing technology for several years with its Maker Mobile, a traveling maker space that has made trips throughout the library's three-county service area for presentations. The Maker Mobile printer also has been in nearly constant use on this project for the past week.
With physical buildings closed until further notice in compliance with national, state and local guidelines, Pioneer continues to lead local residents in the direction of its variety of online and virtual content options.
Find out more through the library website, pioneerlibrarysystem.org, or with the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available on iTunes or Google Play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.