At high noon on Jan. 20, 1920, at our town's infamous Teepee House, a couple of dozen businessmen and assorted academics from the University of Oklahoma met for the first time as Norman's Lions Club. A few days earlier they had been chartered as the 25th such civic club in Oklahoma. They pledged themselves to the betterment of our community and the world. R.W. Hutto was elected president.
A century later, that club still serves the Norman community with weekly membership meetings, service projects and an unwavering commitment to sight conservation, through glasses, surgeries and corneal transplants.
That mission to help preserve sight came at the 1925 Lions Convention at Cedar Point, Ohio, when Helen Keller challenged members to provide eye glasses and examinations to indigent adults and children, public glaucoma clinics, Braille materials, eye banks for cornea transplants and donor cards for those willing to gift their eyes at death.
• • •
This year, retired Norman Police Capt. Mark Braley leads the weekly meetings at noon each Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church. The club has about 45 men and women members with about half of them retirees. They traditionally take a break in the summers as many members had university schedules.
"It's humbling to think of the number of service minded folks who have come before me in this position," Braley said. "People who have really helped our community over the years."
The club has numerous projects, mostly related to sight preservation. They provide regular support to OU international students and recognize outstanding high school students. New club members are pushed into leadership positions right away.
"This is a win-win-win," says Ben Odom, a Norman attorney and former club president. "You get to be considered for a leadership position right away, you get to do some hands-on service projects and you make friends for life that you might have not ever made."
• • •
Over the years, the membership has included university presidents and members of Congress. In the late 1960s, there were more than 200 members on the rolls. They've met at various locations including the Teepee, the Christian and Methodist churches and in 1929 in the new student union cafeteria. From 1956 to 1965 the club met at the Lockett Hotel in downtown Norman.
Early activities included sponsorship of Boy Scouts, the YMCA, the local high school band, Red Cross, and parks. Women became members in the 1980s. Local attorney Debi Loeffelholz was the first female club member to serve as president.
• • •
The club, like many U.S. civic organizations, struggles to attract and retain younger members. Personal interaction and community betterment can't easily be attained online, they say.
"Young people have so many activities these days. People are so busy in their work and their families. It's hard to make time for civic clubs," says Brad Hawkins, a member since 1986, former president and longtime club treasurer. He and longtime secretary Gwen Gough are credited with keeping the club strong.
The Lions try and respect that time crunch and conduct nearly all their business at the weekly meetings. They communicate through Facebook and a weekly newsletter, once named the Lion-O-Type, now called The Lively Lion. Unlike other clubs, there is no attendance requirement.
"The only reason you would miss is if you don't eat lunch on Tuesdays," jokes Odom.
• • •
Another never miss is the annual Lions Club Carnival, a staple in Norman for more than 50 years. It was once tied to the city's annual 89er Day celebration and parade but now aligns itself with the Norman Music Festival. (Growing up, our neighbor and longtime Lion Harry McMillan never missed selling tickets to our large family.)
The carnival provides a family-friendly activity to go along with the popular music festival. It is the club's largest fundraiser. Members peddle tickets and often buy them in bulk for needy families.
Lions International was quick to help Norman storm victims in 2010. The organization provided gift cards that allowed families to buy essentials not quickly handed out by relief agencies.
Norman Lions are known for superior weekly programs that often involve university professors or community leaders. A four-member committee has speakers booked through May.
"We have the finest programs in the state," says Odom. "Our programs are the envy of the small, rural clubs that often have trouble getting speakers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.