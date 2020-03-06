Norman man killed in motorcycle crash

A Norman man died shortly after 8 p.m. Friday after his motorcycle crashed on the interstate, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jack Bradley Miller, 51, was driving a 2013 Suzuki north on I-35 when when the motorcycle went off the road and hit an exit sign at the State Highway 9 east off ramp.
EMSSTAT took Miller to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he died.
The police report says there was an odor of alcohol at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by Trooper Jeff Cummings of OHP's Troop A. He was assisted by Lt. Chris Liles of the Norman Police Department, the Norman Fire Department and EMSSTAT.
