The Norman Mardi Gras Parade and Street Festival will grace downtown Norman at 7 p.m. tonight, bringing a brand new aspect to this year’s festivities.
The annual public party now includes a “festival lot,” a designated space at Main Street and Jones Avenue for what director Julie Soper called “family fun.” Entertainment at the lot will include games, activities and live music before and after the parade, Soper said. Attendees can dine on New Orleans-themed beignets as well as various food trucks, coffee and beverages from four local breweries.
Soper said the parade is on its customary mission of celebrating and uniting the Norman community.
“What we try to accomplish is in the spirit of Carnival, and that is to include the entire community, people from all walks of life and different socio-economic statuses, to come together to celebrate Norman, to celebrate the season,” she said.
“We want to have an atmosphere that is open to all artists and musicians, to come and be a part of the revelry, to kind of shake off the winter and get ready for spring.”
The parade traditionally names a king and queen who exemplify community values and contribute positively to Norman’s offerings. This year’s royalty are Jill Wells and husband Keith of the Norman Central Library. The Wells’ have been involved in the parade for 25 years, and Jill Wells has been on the parade committee for what she estimates to be between 15 and 20 years.
“I have been making the trophies for the parade for about the last 20 years,” Jill Wells said. “For the past seven years we’ve been having Mardi Gras mask-making at the library … a week or two before the parade.”
The Wells enjoyed and supported the event from near its conception and were major participants in the now-ever-present Mardi Gras theme after a satisfying vacation to experience the real deal.
“We went to New Orleans 25 years ago, and we caught all these beads,” she said. “We loved [the city] and the music — the family atmosphere at the parades, not the [French] Quarter — and we came back with all these beads and realized that Norman was throwing a parade, so we quickly put together this float and threw the beads that we caught in New Orleans. And we had so much fun, it was so exciting, that we decided that we would join the parade every year we could.”
Deepening this year’s ties to Norman libraries, the parade judge panel consists of local librarians Lunden England, Jamie Hale and Donna Houck.
The Norman Mardi Gras official afterparty will be held at Bison Witches on Main St., including an awards ceremony, a drag show and live music by DJ N8.
For more information on the parade route and festival activities, visit normanmardigrasparade.com.
