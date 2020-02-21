Local businesses and organizations will strive to show young professionals that Norman offers many opportunities for them during the fourth annual Live Work Play Norman from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Mercury, 426 E. Main St.
Hosted by Norman NEXT, a young professionals group comprised of residents ages 21 to 40 under the Norman Chamber of Commerce, the family-friendly event will include live music by Weekend All Stars, drinks and food trucks.
The main feature will be vendor booths representing Norman businesses and organizations, many offering free items, information and games until 8 p.m.
Shavonne Evans, current Norman NEXT chairwoman, said about 20 vendors have confirmed attendance, but there is room for a few more. Any business or organization wishing to participate can contact the Norman Chamber's Leigh Disney at 321-7260 or leigh@normanchamber.com. The vendor fee is $250 per table and is due by Wednesday.
Evans said the main goal of “Live Work Play” is to make residents aware of what Norman offers, with no pressure to buy something on the spot.
“We really want people to come out to understand that you can live, work and play in Norman. We especially target juniors, seniors and grad students at the University of Oklahoma. However, any person is welcome to come to see … what is happening in Norman,” Evans said. “People feel like it's a fun event. It's different — kind of a low-key way to see what Norman has to offer, and they're not being sold on anything.”
New this year, Evans said $50 gift cards will be given away every half hour. Other items to be given away include a prize from Around the World valued at $250 and Air Pods. At the end of the night, a $1,000 scholarship will be given away to a registered college student.
“We want to attract young people and local talent to stay in Norman and realize that they don't have to move to another city. They can find everything here in Norman,” she said.
The event attracts an average of about 200 residents each year, said Evans, who has volunteered with the event every year. Planning begins in October, with meetings hosted monthly and then every two weeks closer to the date.
She said about 10 to 15 volunteers work event night. The night begins at a hectic speed during setup but becomes fun during the actual event because volunteers get to learn a lot about Norman, as well, from their interactions with others, she said.
“We hear that Norman is a city of festivals. We get to just hear all these great things about Norman, and this is a place where you can come see it in just one evening. It makes Norman just feel a little bigger than it did before you got there,” Evans said.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Live Work Play Norman vendors
• JCI, Carlsbad Management Group, NEDC, HeyDay, VisitNorman, Bank of Oklahoma, Aria Real Estate Group, Landers, KW (Sally and Shavonne), The Links & Greens, Lion Spa, AIP, Matt Mann CPA, MNTC, OEC, Drip Lounge Vitamin Bar, Andy Alligator's, Bad Daddy's, Burn Bootcamp, Sooner Bowling, Pawtopia, City of Norman Parks and Recreation, Firehouse Art Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.