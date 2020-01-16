Norman North, High music groups to perform for statewide audience

Over the next two days, three groups of Norman high schoolers will get to show a statewide audience the work they’ve practiced and perfected for months.
Norman North’s jazz chorus, along with Norman High’s orchestra and wind ensemble, are attending and performing at the annual Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference Thursday through Saturday. The conference, which began Wednesday in Tulsa, is open to music educators at all levels from across Oklahoma, and draws thousands of attendees each year.
The wind ensemble will perform Thursday evening, while the orchestra and chorus will give concerts Friday night. Norman will also send a large group of all-state students to the conference to play on Saturday.
For those unacquainted with the conference, the performances may seem like just another concert for the high school ensembles. But for the Norman students and their directors, Thursday and Friday’s concerts represent months of preparation and growth.
Of all the music directors and educators in Oklahoma, only a few get to see their music groups and ensembles perform at the conference. The three Norman directors entered their student groups for conference judges’ consideration in spring of 2019, and didn’t hear until late summer that they’d be performing at this year’s concert.
Conference judges blindly select just a few groups from across the state across elementary, secondary and college levels — this year, Norman High’s orchestra will be the only high school orchestra to perform, said orchestra director Steve Waddell.
For the district, getting this number of Norman high school-level groups to the conference was an achievement in itself. Brad Benson, NPS’ director of fine arts, said he’s never seen three ensembles attend in the same year.
“To me, it’s a testament to the hard work that students and teachers do,” Benson said. “…It just really wouldn’t be possible without the support of the administration and a really supportive community here in Norman.”
The months since selection have been a challenge for students and directors alike. Waddell and Stephen Meiller, Norman High’s director of instrumental music, said they selected music at the beginning of the school year, and have been working to keep it fresh for students since.
None of this year’s three ensemble directors have taken their group to the conference before, they said. The conference has been an opportunity for students and directors to branch out and tackle new musical challenges, Waddell said.
“We’re asking them to do a lot more than they normally do, and they’re having to practice a lot more,” Waddell said.
The conference setting will add some extra pressure to the concerts, Meiller said. While students usually play in front of family members, the conference audience will be experienced educators and professional musicians who understand what’s happening on the stage and in the music. Benson said the audience might also be a little larger than the crowds students typically face at home.
“Everybody we’re going to play for is a music teacher, so everybody that’s in the audience is very educated on what’s happening on the stage as opposed to when we’re playing just our regular concerts here, when it’s mostly just parents,” Meiller said. “...The fact that we get to go and play for a very different kind of audience is really cool.”
Directors said the conference also gave them a chance to branch out with their musical choices. Waddell got to pick new music from a composer he said many people might not have heard of; Meiller introduced his wind ensemble to a minimalist piece that his students have grown to enjoy. Norman North jazz chorus director Stephen Ziegler said his chorus will perform a more Americana-style piece that
“That was a very different process for them to learn, and I don’t think a single one of them liked it when I first passed it out,” Meiller said. “...They love it now, it’s just so different than anything they’ve ever done before.”
Ziegler said compared to the 10 or 12-minute concerts his vocal group would usually give, 25 minutes will be a long performance. The length of the time slot means the jazz chorus has been preparing and polishing for a significant amount of time, said Ziegler, who brought in other vocal jazz educators to give the chorus feedback.
No matter the concert length or audience, Ziegler said he hopes to see his students’ passion and
“What I hope that does for the kids is it helps them understand how fortunate they are to be in a program that can perform at this level and at this type of event,” Ziegler said. “To me, it doesn’t totally matter who we’re performing for — it matters more that the music connects to them and they enjoy singing. I want to see their involvement and their passion for the music in rehearsal in front of nobody just as much as I would in front of any audience.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Norman High’s wind ensemble will play at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Norman High’s orchestra will perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Promenade “A” room of Tulsa’s Hyatt Regency. Norman North’s jazz choir will perform at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Promenade “D” room of Tulsa’s Hyatt Regency.
Non-conference attendees can buy tickets to the concerts for varying prices. More information is available at OkMEAs website at http://okmea.org/conferences/january-conference/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.