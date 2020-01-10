Norman officials prepare for hazards

Patience is never the absence of action for City of Norman Emergency Management Coordinator David Grizzle.
Between preparing for federal grants and filing those applications, Grizzle manages a tight ship while tooling up to mitigate hazards that threaten the city.
During Tuesday's city council study session, he and Cleveland County officials presented the Cleveland County Hazard Mitigation Plan that will help communities for federal grants.
The plan is submitted every five years. Funding methods include city, county and state funds as well as public/private partnerships in addition to federal money.
The plan includes 43 projects lined out as a detailed wish list. From a safe room rebate program to weather monitoring equipment and protected crosswalks for schools and community areas, the plan reveals needs at nearly every disastrous turn of events possible. Water lines, road work, drainage improvements and increased dam monitoring are also listed.
Some projects would benefit Norman, but several improvements overlap with other communities in Cleveland County. Shared improvements include new water lines, certifications with the National Weather Service, and a mass communications system to alert citizens more quickly of hazards, to name a few.
The hazard mitigation plan is viable for five years once it has been approved by FEMA. That's when applications for federal funding begin and when patience comes in handy. From application to funding is a waiting game, but Grizzle knows it won't be any time soon.
“My application for the safe rooms sat on the shelf five years before it got funded,” Grizzle said of the past project.
Obtaining those dollars is a “very arbitrary” process as communities across the state apply for federal money.
City council members and staff have to meet a 75/25 match and prove 25% of the project cost has been set aside.
It does not take long for the cost of improvements to stack up against limited funding. Grizzle said if FEMA awards $100 million to the state, one flood project could cost $20 million. An extensive bridge rehabilitation project could reach $10 million.
“And there's still that 25% upfront,” Grizzle said. “The council has to set aside that money. That's a lot of money.”
Projects are limited to permanent improvements to reduce the impact of damage to citizens and lands. Grizzle said cleaning out a clogged culvert that causes flooding is considered maintenance, not mitigation, whereas raising the shoreline of a floodplain three or four inches is considered a permanent improvement and would qualify for the plan.
Weather alert improvements is a consistent request in one project or another. Norman's landscape falls into what Oklahomans love to call “tornado alley” and if Grizzle gets his wish, the alert system could get a big upgrade.
“We could have weather monitoring on all our sirens and get all kinds of data from the sirens,” he said. “We can wire the entire city for weather information.”
Moving power lines underground made the list as did maintaining a flood plain administrator staff position. Other countywide projects included a request for assistance to compose a map of pipelines that are at an elevated risk of rupture, road projects and bi-annual inspection criteria for dam checks. The cities of Moore and Norman are included in a plan to improve drainage a channel between Interstate 35 and Telephone Roadon the Moore and Norman boundary.
Some of the projects include public awareness campaigns. One includes public education on update building structures and architectural strategies to mitigate earthquake damage, dam failures, drought, wildfires and severe weather.
The mitigation plan could move forward for final approval soon. Once FEMA issues a preliminary approval of the plan, the city council will consider voting to approve it.
While a timeline to funding and the amount remain unknown, one thing is certain: “You don't get any money without a mitigation plan,” Grizzle said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
