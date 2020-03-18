Some local resources remain up and running for Norman's seniors, even as the spread of COVID-19 forces new precautions.
Norman organizations like Meals on Wheels and county senior centers through the Areawide Aging Agency are taking extra measures to ensure safety for the seniors they serve. According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, which has showed up in one confirmed case in Cleveland County.
At Meals on Wheels of Norman, volunteers have already started practicing social distancing measures and will continue to deliver meals to their clients as long as possible, executive director Lynn Haynes said.
Haynes said the organization, which delivers meals and provides visits to Norman's elderly or housebound residents, has had a few new residents call for services since COVID-19 worries and cases started spreading. The CDC is recommending that as COVID-19 starts spreading throughout communities, those at higher risk of the virus stay home as much as possible and consider finding ways to have food brought to their homes.
"We've been getting a few more calls. … I think people are concerned about getting out," Haynes said.
Meals on Wheels volunteers are staying six feet away from others, wearing gloves when delivering food and staying in their cars when they pick up meals, Haynes said. Volunteers also are delivering meals to residents' doorsteps or porches and are not interacting with clients. She also encouraged clients not to come to the door while the meals are being delivered.
The meals from Meals on Wheels of Norman are provided by the Norman Regional Health System, so food safety was already a constant consideration, Haynes said.
Haynes said the organization will "serve meals as long as we are able to." Along with daily meals, volunteers are currently delivering shelf-stable meals -- like tuna, soup or nutritional supplements like Ensure -- that recipients could rely on, should Meals on Wheels have to suspend services.
"We're doing our best to keep the meals coming to them," Haynes said, adding that anyone with questions or who needs assistance should contact Meals on Wheels of Norman. Currently, the nonprofit has 150 volunteers and is still accepting volunteers who are well. The organization also is taking donations of non-expired canned goods or money.
Senior centers in Cleveland County, operated by Areawide Aging Agency, closed Monday to everyone except staff and volunteers due to COVID-19 and will remain closed until further notice, outreach worker Jocelynn Schnell said. However, the nonprofit is offering drive-up meals to seniors from 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, except holidays.
To be added to the drive-up meal list, senior residents can call the Areawide Aging Agency at 321-3200 and provide their name, telephone number and address. Seniors can designate a pick-up person, so they can stay home, she said. Volunteers will continue to make meal deliveries to those included with home delivery plans.
Schnell said the nonprofit lost some elderly volunteers and are reaching out to younger volunteers to fill in the gap. Volunteers have been given gloves and have been instructed to wash their hands often and stay home if they feel sick.
Regular serving sites in the county include the Norman Senior Citizens Center (360-1472), Rose Rock Villa (364-3710), Eastlake Church (691-0339), Moore Senior Center (793-9069) and Noble Senior Citizens Center (872-5921).
In addition to drive-up meals, she said seniors can call Mayflower Church at 842-8897 for grocery pick-up.
Elsewhere in Norman, other resources are available to serve seniors.
Dollar General, which has three locations in Norman, has announced nationally that the first hour each store is open every day will be dedicated to senior shoppers in an attempt to limit their exposure to other customers.
The Norman Dollar General locations open at 8 a.m. daily.
Homeland, which has three Norman locations, announced Tuesday that its stores will dedicate their first hour of each day to seniors and at-risk shoppers. Norman's Homeland locations open at 6 a.m. daily.
While Social Security offices nationwide are now closed to the public for in-person service, SSA services at local offices are available by phone.
The nearest SSA office is in Moore and can be reached at 866-964-4260.
