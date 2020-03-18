Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.