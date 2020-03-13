Norman and University of Oklahoma organizations have begun announcing COVID-19 precautions and event cancellations.
University of Oklahoma
OU announced Thursday morning that post-spring break, classes at the Norman campus would move online for two weeks. OU has also suspended any university-related events from March 14 to April 5, including:
-Sporting events: As of Thursday, OU has suspended all athletic competitions — including out-of-season practices — until further notice.
-Spring Family Weekend: The annual event, formerly called CAC Mom's Day, has been cancelled.
-Campus tours and recruitment events
-Sooner Scandals: The Campus Activities Council has cancelled the event. Pre-purchased tickets will be refunded.
-National Weather Center tours: The center is postponing all tours until April 6, and is working to reschedule all currently scheduled tours.
-Sam Noble Museum: The on-campus museum is closed from March 14 to April 5, and any museum events during that timeframe have been canceled or postponed.
-University Theatre productions - The theatre has rescheduled its two final productions of the season. Legally Blonde the Musical will be moved to 8 p.m. April 17 and 18, and 3 p.m. April 18 and 19; Contemporary Dance Oklahoma has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. May 1-2, and 3 p.m. May 2-3.
Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum
The museum is closed until at least March 20. When it reopens, the museum will set an end date for its "Pioneer Photography: The Life & Art of Emma Coleman" exhibit, which was originally set to close April 18.
Moore Norman Technology Center
MNTC's Franklin Road campus in Norman, along with its South Penn campus in Oklahoma City, are closed through March 22. The campus will reopen and classes will resume at 7:30 a.m. March 23. MNTC has also canceled several events, which are listed on its website.
Norman Chamber of Commerce
The Chamber has postponed all of its March events, including Business After Hours at Havenbrook Funeral Home, the Membership Committee meeting, the Women's Leadership Luncheon, Business Before Hours at 1NB Financial Center, the Norman NEXT Lunch, the Leadership Norman's University of Oklahoma Session and the 35 South Luncheon. Other events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Norman Medieval Fair
The 23rd annual Medieval Fair has been canceled. Organizers announced via Facebook that the decision was "a precautionary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19," and that the cancellation is in accordance with OU's event suspensions. The next Medieval Fair will be April 9-11, 2021.
Norman Music Festival
Norman Music Festival has been postponed until late August due to COVID-19 precautions, organizers announced Thursday. The rescheduled festival will be moved from April 23-25 to August 27-29
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline, 877-215-8336.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
