Norman Polar Plunge raises thousands for Special Olympics

Some people belly flopped. Some went feet-first. Some cannon balled.
One way or another, all entered the 37-degree water and emerged victorious over this year’s Polar Plunge.
The annual Norman Polar Plunge allowed daring teams and individuals to jump into a pool of near-freezing water for a cause: the Special Olympics. This year, Norman participants raised about $4,000 for the Oklahoma Special Olympics, which will host its summer games in Stillwater May 13-15.
Norman’s Polar Plunge, hosted by O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille with assistance from the OU and Norman police departments, is one of 14 plunges that take place across Oklahoma throughout February and March. Collectively, the plunges are the Special Olympics’ largest annual fundraiser — last year, they raised about $280,000 for the Oklahoma Special Olympics, said SOOK development assistant Kylie Vanderslice
“This kind of money’s life changing — it’s the reason why we get to do what we do,” Vanderslice said. “We have some incredible athletes across the state who, Special Olympics means the world to them...an event like this is truly life-changing, because it gives them an opportunity to be involved. A lot of our athletes are looked over, and Special Olympics just provides so many opportunities for them for personal growth, and they make so many friends across the state at summer games.”
O’Connell’s owner Jeff Stewart has hosted the event in the bar’s back lot for the past five or six years, but also participates annually with a team of friends, including Thunderbird Liquors owner Terence Heckart.
Heckart, who has plunged for the last few years, said the event lets him give back to a community he’s deeply invested in. Plus, Stewart and Heckart said, it’s just fun.
“The Special Olympics obviously is a powerful, needed, necessary, wonderful, loving environment across the country, and it’s fun to be able to tell people ‘I jumped into freezing ice water yesterday,’” Heckart said. “I live in this community, I love this community, I’m a small-town guy...it’s part of the community. You just do things like this to make a better community, to keep the community going, to make it a community that’s proud that people want to live here.”
For Special Olympics families, the programing and games funded by events like the Polar Plunge make all the difference.
Jeanne Malson, a coach with Special Olympics team Moore Xtreme, said she’s plunged in all elements, from this year’s sunny, 60-degree day to last year’s frosty, sub-freezing event. Malson, whose daughter competes with Moore Xtreme, has been involved with Special Olympics for about 20 years, and has coached almost every sport the program offers.
“We have a great group of kids, we have a great group of parents — our partners are awesome,” Malson said. “We are out at least every night between August and May.”
Jessica Miles plunged for the first time this year for her daughter, who also competes with Moore Xtreme. Miles was one of this year’s top individual fundraisers, while Moore Xtreme brought in nearly $800 as the No. 1 fundraising team.
For Miles’ daughter, Special Olympics has been more than just an athletic or competitive opportunity, she said.
“This is my first plunge — I got involved with Special Olympics because of my daughter,” Miles said. “We happened to land with the Moore Xtreme group, and I could not have asked for a better group of friends for my daughter. They were so warm and accepting right from the get-go, and have really given her the opportunity to blossom her own personality.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
