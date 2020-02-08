Norman Regional Health Foundation hosts gala benefit  

Hundreds of well-heeled merrymakers drank, dined and shook a tail feather last night at the 13th annual Ambassador Ball in the Embassy Suites hotel and conference center Friday. The ticketed festive event was a fundraiser to support the Norman Regional Health Foundation's community health and wellness initiatives.
The evening began with cocktail hour featuring a special signature libation. That was followed by a gourmet dining experience then dancing fueled by Dallas-based cover outfit The Jam Wows. Ambassador Ball was underwritten by nearly 20 corporate and private sponsors.
Erin Barnhart is executive director of the Foundation and spoke about their mission in the community. Their offices are in the Norman Regional Health System's Porter Avenue campus.
"We were established to enhance the health care system through the patient experience," she said.
That's accomplished in three main areas which include improving the employee or "healer" environment, scholarships for staff and their family members and support for community health and wellness initiatives.
"The way we enhance the patient and healer experience is through grants," Barnhart said. "Any employee in the health system can write a grant to the foundation. We distribute funds twice a year to cover everything from purchasing equipment to obtaining certifications and training."
The Foundation was established in 1985. Barnhart has been executive director for more than five years and part of her job is to raise the organization's profile.
"We have several great programs," she said. "We partner with Norman Public Schools and the Health System. In 2016 we began helping fund school nurses and health assistants in every school. It's rare in any district to have a school nurse in each school."
A video was screened at the Ball with testimonial by a family whose young offspring was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
"He needs to be monitored constantly," Barnhart said. "He attends Lakeview Elementary School. The school nurse, principal and parents are all looking at his levels throughout the day. The parents really struggled with whether he could attend public school or would have to be home-schooled. Some families move to Norman because there are qualified health care providers in the schools. If there's a child who needs consistent monitoring and it's not provided in the school, then one parent may have to stay home to take care of them. Lots of allergies these days need that kind of monitoring. The reason this school health care works in Norman is because of their partnership with our Foundation. It's unique in the state and we're proud to be part of it. Noble now has a school nurse on staff for the first time."
The scholarship program helps employees work toward university-level nursing degrees or attend medical school.
"One of our security officers wanted to receive a bachelor's in Criminal Justice," Barnhart said. "Once he was accepted into university we helped with a scholarship. A certified nurse wanted to go to medical school. Each year we budget and award up to $50,000 in scholarships to around 25 recipients."
The Foundation also funds a virtual health pilot program.
"It's a tele-health program," Barnhart said. "You can download an app and call up a physician on-line on your phone for a virtual visit."
The program has been implemented in all levels of the Norman Public School System.
"The school nurse in Washington sees on average 52 visits a day," she said. "At Irving Middle School the nurse sees 32 a day. If a child presents and the nurse thinks a pediatrician should see them she contacts the parents and they may be on the call or not. We contact Dr. Kate Cook who will be on the screen. She has an otoscope where she can look in the ear or nose and the visuals are crisp and clear. It's amazing technology with a convenience factor; 77% of students examined that way are able to return to the classroom. If the child needs medication the physician contacts the family's pharmacy of choice. Then the parent can get the medication, pick up the child and begin the healing process instead of having to go to urgent care. It saves some steps and possibly the parent won't have to take off work or the child miss a school day."
The Foundation also annually funds a "Boo to the Flu" clinic which provides no-charge influenza vaccinations in Moore.
"We donate around 300 pediatric and adult flu shots," Barnhart said. "This year we had some shots left over that were donated to the homeless population through an alliance forum."
Norman Regional employees donate to the Foundation, last year raising more than $160,000.
"That money helps fund our grants," she said. "We've started a peer support program for first responders such as the ones there at last week's Moore High School tragedy. Training is coming up for that next month, just so we can have our own support staff in place."
The Jam Wows never relented in kicking out the jams at last night's ball. The beat goes on to help Norman Regional Health Foundation provide another year of service to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.