Norman Regional opens new primary care clinic

To further help patients in and around the Norman area, Norman Regional Health Systems has opened its 17th primary care clinic to help those seeking medical care.
Primary Care — Main Street opened Monday at 119 E. Main St., which was previously Yeaman Signature Health Clinic. Led by nurse practitioner Dave Sparlin, APRN, CNS-C, and his health care team, the clinic offers wellness visits, sick care, physicals and management of acute and chronic conditions for adults.
“There are a large number of patients needing treatment,” Sparlin said.
In a time when many visits are becoming virtual due to the threat of COVID-19, Sparlin said he prefers to see new patients at least one time in person first before having virtual visits and hopes to do more virtual visits as time progresses.
“Whenever you sit down with a patient in a virtual visit you really need to have some records, some history on that patient. I feel more comfortable if I've seen them at least once. There's a lot of new patients,” said Sparlin, who has a Master of Science in nursing from the OU Health Sciences Center.
Sparlin is certified with the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and is a member of the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists.
He said it's important to the health system that patients are seen in a timely manner, and he may be able to diagnose patients with upper respiratory illnesses without making them come into the clinic.
Sparlin said the roughly 1,800-square-foot clinic is open to new patients seeking all kinds of primary care needs, including treating allergies, anxiety and depression, bronchitis, cold, flu, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, sore throats and stomachaches. He also offers preventative health screenings and vaccinations.
Sparlin said Norman Regional informed him about opening a new primary care clinic and asked if he would like to be the primary provider. At that time, he was serving patients wherever there was a need across several Norman Regional clinics.
“I feel like this was an opportunity that was available, and I was just fortunate enough to be one that they could put here. I look forward to being here a long time,” Sparlin said. “I'd like to see this practice successfully treat all the patients in this part of town. I think I was in the right place at the right time.”
Lately, he said many patients have had problems with seasonal pollen allergies and upper respiratory illnesses and colds.
“Anything you'd expect to offer, I'll try to offer any of those services here,” he said regarding primary care services.
Sparlin said he entered the medical profession in 2008. Before then, he worked at a family customer service business in Purcell that opened in 1934.
He said he decided to go to medical school and enter the health care profession because he wanted to serve people.
“I had the opportunity to be the person that can make a difference in the health care for that particular patient at any time,” he said. “There's a lot of reward in that.”
Sparlin said he looks forward to being on Main Street because it's a dynamic environment with, typically, a lot of activities and events happening year round.
“It think it's a very unique setting for a clinic, and it's top notch. Norman Regional's providing a very well equipped clinic for people in this community,” he said.
Sparlin described Norman Regional Health Systems as “the most welcoming place I've ever worked.”
“They provide the opportunity for success. That translates to good patient care,” he said.
Regarding COVID-19, Sparlin said he has yet to see a positive case, but he is prepared.
“If they have the symptoms and the testing eliminates other illnesses, then we may refer them through the infectious disease team for COVID-19 testing,” he said.
In a perfect world where tests were available in December or January, Sparlin said everybody could have been tested and those who were sick could have been segregated, leading to less people being off work today.
“With the system that was in place and the resources that we had to work with, the best choice was to try to slow the transmission. That lessens the number of people going forward that will have to go through the illness, and it will lessen the burden on the health care system,” he said.
NRHS manager of integrated marketing Melissa Herron said, “Primary Care — Main Street is a great addition to our lineup of clinics, and the health system really kind of works as one, especially when responding to something as big as COVID-19.”
Sparlin thanked the community for accepting the clinic and said he plans on hosting an open house and ribbon cutting some time post-pandemic.
Residents seeking care at Primary Care — Main Street can call 515-6246 to make an appointment.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
