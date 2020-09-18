Norman Regional welcomes new board member 

James Chappel is the newest member of the Norman Regional Hospital Authority Board.
Chappel has lived in Norman for almost 33 years. Now retired, he previously worked for OG&E Energy Corporation as an electrical engineer for 34 years in Norman and some surrounding cities; his wife, Claudia, works for the Norman Public Schools Transportation Department, and his daughter, Adria, attended NPS and the University of Oklahoma and now works as a nurse at the OU Health Sciences Center.
Since retiring, Chappel has made volunteering in the community a priority.
He serves as a board member for the United Way of Norman, the Norman Business Association, and Bethesda Inc.
He is a volunteer tax preparer with AARP.
He also serves on the ad hoc Advisory group for the Ruby Grant Park -- a new inclusive playground being built in northwest Norman.
Chappel said he and his family have all been in the emergency department at Norman Regional at least once and have always had a great experience.
Multiple board members, past and present, have previously mentioned joining the board to Chappel and he describes those conversations as "planting the seeds" to him joining, but Norman Regional's Inspire Health transformation plan is what peaked his interest.
Chappel lives in east Norman and previously served as a Ward 5 city council member. One of the issues Chappel hears continuously is health care in east Norman.
He said he was excited to learn about the Freestanding Emergency Department Plus that would serve southeast Norman and wrote a letter to the city council showing support for it and explaining that the addition is what people living in east Norman need and want.
Chappel said he wanted to be a spokesperson and advocate for Norman Regional Health System and Inspire Health, with the goal of educating the community and helping them better understand the system and plan.
He said the Norman Regional Hospital Authority Board is made up of a group of people looking out for the best interest of the health system and the community and he is happy to serve.
Richie Splitt, president and CEO of Norman Regional Health System, said he is happy to have Chappel on the board.
Chappel joins Douglas Cubberley, Dr. Jerome Weber, Joan Kemmet-Greenleaf, Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Kevin Pipes, Dr. Dianne Chambers, Tom Sherman and Mary Womack on the Norman Regional Hospital Authority Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.