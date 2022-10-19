The Norman Rotary Club has announced its 2022-23 Students of the Year Scholarship Program.
Six seniors from each public high school in Norman (Norman High, Norman North and Dimensions Academy) will be selected as students of the month from November through April. In May, three seniors (one from each school’s monthly honorees) will be selected as Norman Rotary Club Students of the Year.
The selection includes a $1,500 scholarship. The application and information letter are available at clubrunner.ca/norman. Applications also are available through scholarship counselors at schools. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Thursday.
