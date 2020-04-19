Editor's Note: The following article revisits Norman's response to the Oklahoma City Bombing on April 19, 1995 and in the days which followed. From first responders flooding the scene to churches holding prayer vigils and memorials, this is the story of a city which mourned and took action.
On the morning of April 19,1995 the world watched in horror as the news broke that Oklahoma City was the victim of a horrific bombing. History was being made in a way that no one wanted and no one expect, but the tragedy stunned a nation into action as thousands of first responders flooded Oklahoma City in a race against time to find and save survivors.
Norman, like many cities in Oklahoma bore the wounds of its own dead and grieved for those of other communities among the 168 who would never come home alive.
First responders in Norman could not act fast enough. Within minutes of the explosion, they headed to the scene of what was left of the Alfred P. Murrah Building, Christine Meyer, of The Transcript, reported.
Norman Regional Hospital was on emergency prepared status, sent 20 medical staff with a van full of medical supplies and blood for donations. The Cleveland County Red Cross also responded.
“We are geared up to take patients as soon as they bring them,” said then NRH spokeswoman Kathy Dunn.
The search and rescue task was complicated by the vulnerable structure and the compounded debris from the nine-storied building. Oklahoma City Assistant Fire Chief Jon Hansen reported they had “to crawl on our stomachs and feel our way and we're talking to the victims who are int here and assuring them that we're doing everything within the good Lord's power to reach them and get them,” he told the Associated Press.
Perhaps the most bitter tears were shed for those whose sun had set before their time. The explosion took the lives of 19 infants and children in America's Kids daycare center inside the federal building.
“We were all concerned and excited to go,” Norman Regional critical care nurse Becky Jackson told the Transcript. “We worked on adrenalin all day. When I heard about the children, I just wanted to stop and cry.”
Jackson and her crew were on site and the horror was vivid, including the image of a woman whom firefighters pulled from the building. She was dead.
“Her legs were burnt off,” Jackson said. “Her head was burned. I don't know how they could tell her from a piece of wood.”
In Norman several churches would open to hold prayer vigils, including McFarlin United Methodist Church and St. John's Episcopal the day after the bombing.
The Alpha Phi sorority and both Kinkos stores set up for Feed The Children food collection and supplies like flashlights and blankets needed at the time. Businesses, schools and churches would conduct drives for supplies.
By April 20, the death toll rose to 57 and a sketch of two suspects was circulating in the press. As the numbers would continue to climb, students from Central Mid-High with faculty and families made their first drops of hot food, water and needed items to a canteen set up for rescue workers in downtown Oklahoma City. The school was the Norman's main drop-off site for the American Red Cross and Feed the Children donations.
Norman also came to celebrate its survivors too. Tom Ward, of Norman, worked in the Housing and Urban Administration office on the 8th floor of the building and escaped the explosion with only “a few cuts” he told The Transcript according to the April 21 edition.
Ward waited to learn what would become of the 35 fellow staff members in his department which were unaccounted for. Among them was Betsy McGonnell, of Norman, who died.
“I was sitting at my desk,” Ward told The Transcript. “It was such a loud explosion—just blew-- of course, all the windows shattered, and there was all this glass everywhere.”
Fortunately for Ward, his office was on the southwest corner of the building which did not collapse.
On Saturday April, 22 counselors hosted trauma counseling at St. John's Episcopal Church. On Sunday the Norman Ministerial Fellowship led a special service to seek God for healing at St. John's. Churches around the world were encouraged to ring their bells at 3 p.m. in observance as a day of mourning and businesses in town closed in a show of reverence.
President Bill Clinton declared April 23 to be a national day of mourning for the victims of the blast. Schools, churches, businesses and government offices draped blue, yellow white, pink and purple ribbons on its buildings in Norman and all across the nation. Hobby Lobby reported to The Transcript that its state warehouse had sold out of all its ribbons and managers had to airfreight more to the Oklahoma stores. The company sold a six-month supply in two days.
Ultimately the attack killed seven Norman residents: Betsy Janice McGonnell, 47, Ted Allen, 48, Steven Douglas Curry, 44, 6-month-old infant, Kevin “Lee” Gottshall II, Gene Hodges, 54, Claude Medearis, 41, and Jerry Lee Parker, 45.
The event was the end of “age of innocence,” said terrorism expert from the University of Oklahoma Dr. Stephen Sloan. He predicted more buildings would become fortified because “no area has been zoned against terrorism.”
The bombers, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, were tried and convicted in 1997. McVeigh was killed by lethal injection in 2001. Nichols, his accomplice, was sentenced to life in prison.
