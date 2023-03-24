OU’s Alpha Chi Omega chapter will dedicate its new home, located at 1115 College Avenue in Norman, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26th. The event will begin with a brief program and a ribbon cutting. Tours of the facility will follow immediately for the alumni and guests who attend.
The three story home has over 36,000 square feet of living space and was designed by Bockus Payne Architecture and built by T. Scott Construction. It was completed in December of 2022 and the chapter members took up residence in January 2023. The $12.7M project represents the first newly constructed sorority house at the University of Oklahoma in nearly five decades. The property is locally owned and operated by the Alpha Chi Omega, Psi Chapter House Corporation.
According to the Alpha Chi Chapter President Sydney Tague, a junior from Edmond, Oklahoma, “Our members are so excited about our new home. We love using the house for our chapter meetings and sisterhood events. The determination of our alums to move this project forward has been an incredible example to us of what lifelong dedication to Alpha Chi looks like”.
Teresa McAfee O’Donnell, House Corporation president and 1988 graduate of the University of Oklahoma said “The remarkable support of our donors enabled us to raise over $4.1M toward the building endeavor. I am proud of the collaboration among our board, our chapter membership, our architect and our construction team which assured this project was brought to fruition”.
The home showcases a grand staircase in the foyer, a music room, formal and informal living areas, and a multipurpose room where members can hold chapter meetings, practice Scandals before a wall of floor to ceiling mirrors, or even hold yoga classes. A commercial quality kitchen, a library, a craft room, a laundry room, several media lounges, multiple study lounges and sleeping rooms round out the areas available for the chapter members to enjoy. The house boasts state of the art technology, an elevator and many other amenities.
In 2016, Alpha Chi celebrated its centennial at the University of Oklahoma and launched the chapter’s “Second Century Campaign” with a focus toward better meeting membership needs through the provision of upgraded housing. Alpha Chi Omega was chartered on the OU campus in January of 1916. It was the fifth national sorority to establish a chapter at the University of Oklahoma and has been part of the university community continually since that time. The original membership lived in a house on Asp Avenue which was destroyed by a fire around 1924. In 1925, the chapter built a house on Boyd Street at the west end of Campus Corner which has come to be known locally as the “Casa Blanca House”. The building was named to the United States Department of the Interior’s National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places in 1990. In 1951, the chapter built a mid-century, modern style home on their current property. That home was remodeled in 1986 to reflect a more southern style with a large front porch and columns. It was demolished in August 2021 to make room for the new house.
