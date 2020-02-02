One person has been killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Moore.

Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said three vehicles were involved in a crash about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of NE 12th Avenue. One vehicle flipped, and that occupant died on scene.

Lewis could not confirm the city of residence for the person killed or if anyone else involved in the wreck was injured or taken to a hospital, since investigators are still on scene.

More news will be released when it is received.

Tags

Copy editor

I moved to Norman from Durant, Oklahoma, in May 2010 to work as a copy editor and page designer at The Norman Transcript. I previously worked at The Durant Democrat, where I wrote articles, took photos and designed pages.

Recommended for you