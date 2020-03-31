With local hospitals and urgent cares working to contain the spread of COVID-19, INTEGRIS Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Health have each released free online tools to help residents with questions related to the virus.
The tools of both entities allow users to give any potential symptoms they are currently experiencing to see if they are consistent with COVID-19. The user is then given a recommendation on how to proceed with their symptoms.
INTEGRIS' “symptom checker” utilizes a chatbot that is powered by artificial intelligence and guides the user through a quick process before receiving a recommendation. The symptom checker is available through the INTEGRIS website and can be used on cell phones, tablets and computers.
Nate Randall, digital health program manager for INTEGRIS, said the tool was created to help residents and local health care providers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. There are 565 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 65 in Cleveland County, and 23 deaths in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the OSDH.
“This tool helps provide COVID-19 related education and general info on symptoms, prevention and preparedness,” Randall said. “It also helps people check for COVID-19 symptoms and it helps keep low-risk cases from overburdening call centers and health care providers.”
The process takes just five minutes, Randall said, and does not require log-in information or a sign-up process. The chatbot then asks users basic questions such as age, travel history and current symptoms. The chatbot does not ask residents personal questions regarding name and demographic information.
Once users give their information, the chatbot uses up-to-date information on the virus to make a recommendation. Based on the user's information, the chatbot will either recommend the user to call 911 and travel to their nearest emergency room, stay home and call their primary care physician, or to self-quarantine for 14 days. The chatbot will give instructions to the user on how to proceed with their recommendation.
“Users can utilize this tool to get free and easy-to-access information for a quick and easy triage,” Randall said.
OSDH's COVID-19 Public Symptom Checker is another free online tool that asks users questions on basic demographic information, medical history and current symptoms. User information is then sent to the OSDH for evaluation by local health officials, who then make a recommendation on how to proceed.
The evaluation and recommendation are sent as to the user's phone shortly after completing the recommended information. Recommendations can include directing residents to a local health care provider or further encouraging self-quarantining and social distancing.
The OSDH symptom checker is available through their website and uses current information from the Center for Disease Control.
“This is another tool that can help connect citizens with qualified medical recommendations based on the (information they provide),” OSDH chief of innovation Shelley Zumwalt said.
For more information, visit www.integrisok.com or coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.