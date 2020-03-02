The University of Oklahoma will close its spring Italy study abroad programs this week as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus.
OU will shut down its OU Arezzo program, along with any other Italy study abroad program, beginning at 5 p.m. local Italian time March 5, according to a Monday statement from the university.
The statement notes that OU hopes to have students fly home from Italy no later than March 6.
OU's announcement comes in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of State issuing a Level 3 travel advisory for Italy over the weekend.
The advisory notes that "widespread sustained community spread" of COVID-19 has been reported in Italy, and advises that travelers "avoid all nonessential travel to Italy."
OU's statement notes that the university is still working on plans to help affected students complete their spring academic work, and is hoping to provide answers to students' financial aid and scholarship questions soon.
OU students coming back from Italy will have to take a number of health precautions, including completing a medical screening by phone through OU Health Services, taking a 14-day self-isolation period on returning to the country, and completing a follow-up phone screening.
The self-isolation period -- which begins when a student arrives in the U.S. or on their last date of contact with someone traveling from a COVID-19-affected country -- means students cannot return to campus or OU events for those 14 days. The current list of affected countries includes China, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea.
While OU has not currently cancelled its regular summer study abroad programs, the status of those programs is tentative, according to the university's statement.
Health services at the Norman campus can be reached at 405-325-461, Health Sciences Center campus services are at 271-9675 and OU Tulsa is available at 918-660-3102.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.