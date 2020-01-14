OU changes course on parking enforcement change

NORMAN — OU Parking Services changed course Tuesday on a new parking enforcement tool after receiving backlash.
The university planned to start start deploying the Barnacle, a device that presents an alternative to towing, next week. The Barnacle covers most of a vehicle's windshield, where it's attached by 750 to 1,000 pounds of suction and is only removed when the driver pays a fee.
When Parking Services introduced the Barnacle via an OU Daily article and video Tuesday, online backlash from students and community members was so swift that Parking Services quickly created its own video to respond. Of the more than 100,000 people who viewed the Daily's video on Twitter, many tweeted or reached out to the university to express concerns about an existing lack of parking availability on campus, already-high parking costs and what the Barnacle could mean for low-income students.
Later in the afternoon, the university released a statement that said it was "taking this initiative under review and will not implement it until after seeking further input from the OU community." Parking Services went on to state that it will provide at least 30 days notice if it decides to use the Barnacle in the future.
Parking Services Director Kris Glenn said early Tuesday afternoon that the Barnacle would only be used on vehicles that have already accumulated three unpaid parking citations from the university (three tickets would generally run a driver about $100). Glenn said drivers have 30 days from the issuing of their third parking citation to pay university fines, at which point parking services will give drivers a warning that gives them three days to pay their tickets before Parking Services deploys the Barnacle.
The university wouldn't use a Barnacle on any car with a damaged windshield, Glenn said; those cars will be towed instead. He said the university will start testing the device with five Barnacles leased from the company at no cost to OU.
While Glenn said the Barnacle is meant to replace the towing process, the Barnacle could present a greater cost than towing in terms of up-front spending.
To remove the device from their cars, drivers would have to pay $185 -- $100 in parking citation fines from OU, a $35 charge that will go directly to Barnacle and a $50 deposit fee that will be refunded when a driver returns the Barnacle to parking services. The overall fee is lowered to $135 if drivers return the Barnacle to a deposit box outside Parking Services at 1332 Jenkins Ave.
Drivers would have to pay Barnacle fees at a website or 24/7 phone number that's printed on the device.
"We feel like this really empowers people to pay and then get it off the vehicle themselves," Glenn said.
Glenn said currently, drivers have to pay the $100 parking citation fines, then pay an additional $50 to $60 fee to a towing service. Drivers who don't move their cars within five to seven days of having a Barnacle installed will likely be towed, he said.
A basic student parking pass costs $275 a year. OU master's student Dan Williams said students who are already struggling to fund a parking pass and pay $100 for three parking citations will likely struggle to pay the additional money to Barnacle.
Williams said in his case, a $275 parking pass would be "basically two-thirds if not 75% of my rent."
"They said it could be up to $185 or something; that's ridiculous," Williams said. "I was thinking, 'What happens if [students] can't afford it?' Then their car gets towed and they have to pay more ... if you immobilize my main method of transportation, how do you expect me to go to my job or re-mobilize it?"
Echoing a concern that multiple students expressed via social media Tuesday, OU staff member Mauve Kay said students would be better served by more accessible campus transportation and parking options than they are a replacement for towing.
"It is disappointing to see the answer to OU's parking problem be the implementation of another punitive measure just to replace towing," said Kay, who said she pays $311 for a year-long staff parking pass. "It would be much more useful if the university were to, say, reconsider its public transportation options, if it would consider what it looks like for commuter students to be coming to the university and what it looks like for staff members who have seen their parking permits go up $55 in the last five years."
When asked about student concerns about affordability and fees piling up on each other, Glenn said the university is looking to offer a more affordable option than towing.
"I totally understand that, but if you truly look at it in terms of towing, we would absolutely tow that vehicle, and then they would need to come in and pay that amount, or their vehicle would sit there, accruing charges each day it sits at the towing company," Glenn said. "There's not an accrual of charges with this ... If I look at it just comparatively to towing, it's less expensive and we think it's a better option."
Glenn noted that the university is in the process of building two new parking lots -- one immediately to the south of Headington Hall and another south of Sarkeys Energy Center -- that should somewhat alleviate parking congestion. The two lots should provide about 350 spaces.
Kay said OU's parking and transportation options haven't been adequate in the past, and when OU utilizes tools like towing or the Barnacle, it penalizes drivers for the university's lack of space and resources.
"This is a very large campus with a very large population and a limited number of parking spots for all of those people," Kay said. "To turn the university's failure to provide adequate space for all of these people [into] punishing the individuals, is something that I don't think is right."
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
