OU community mourns weather scientist

News of James “Jeff” Kimpel’s death late last month has saddened people around the world who knew him. He touched thousands of lives during his long career in the military, academia and the U.S. government. In 2010 Kimpel retired after 13 years as the director of the National Severe Storms Laboratory based in Norman. His service to the nation goes back decades and includes being awarded the Bronze Star while in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Kimpel came to the University of Oklahoma in 1973 after taking his graduate degrees at the University of Wisconsin. He was named director of the School of Meteorology in 1981, became dean of the College of Geosciences in 1987, and was a director of Weather Center Programs and a senior vice president of the university before an appointment as provost of the Norman campus in 1992. He was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Severe Storms Laboratory Director from 1997-2010.
His awards and service distinctions were legion during more than three decades of work. In that time he also made many friends, mentored students and encouraged colleagues. Among those was McCasland Foundation Presidential Professor Emeritus Fred Carr of the University of Oklahoma’s School of Meteorology. Carr was the 2016 president of the American Meteorological Society. He resides in Norman.
“I met Dr. Kimpel way back in 1970,” Carr said. “We were both graduate students in a summer program at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.”
Carr grew up on the north shore of Massachusetts and Kimpel was from Ohio. They were doing research on airplanes in Boulder. Kimpel had developed an interest in meteorology while in the USAF. The vortices that he observed helicopter blades creating would later inform his understanding of tornados. Nine years later Kimpel had the opportunity to hire Carr into the School of Meteorology at OU in 1979.
“We all talk about emotional intelligence now and he had that before it became a term,” Carr said. “He had these people and leadership skills right from the beginning.”
In 1979, the two colleagues were part of the College of Engineering. Kimpel was the dean.
“He always stuck to meteorology and loved the weather and set up the first storm chasing operation in the 1970s,” Carr said.
Kimpel’s tenure at OU had a lasting impact.
“The School of Meteorology is one of the best academic units at OU which may sound biased, but I think many people agree with that,” Carr said. “In 1981, President Banowsky had a vision to create an energy center. Then he created the new College of Geosciences and the School of Meteorology was asked to join that. Kimpel created the articles of incorporation which were the conditions the school needed to join this new college.”
The articles included laying out the need for hiring several new faculty members. This resulted in OU acquiring some intellectual giants and super stars in the field.
“Kimpel’s vision led to the hiring of these outstanding people who in their own right were very important to OU,” Carr said. “The faculty has grown from six when I joined to 23, which you won’t find in any other department at OU.”
Kimpel was beloved by students and faculty alike.
“He was very personable and got along well with everyone,” Carr said. “He won teaching awards in the 1970s when he was a regular faculty member. He performed well in the classroom with a lot of enthusiasm.”
Kimpel’s creativity included designing a course titled Private Sector Meteorology and other new curriculum items.
“That was when most academics around the country wouldn’t even touch or look at a private sector meteorologist,” Carr said. “Then he became dean and provost and always believed in giving power and responsibility to the faculty and department themselves, rather than trying to do it centralized. He thought each department knew better about how to become great than the higher administration did.”
When Kimpel became department chair in 1981, he brought together three of OU’s meteorology luminaries for a chicken fried steak summit. The research, climate and the severe storms lab department heads essentially never talked to each other.
“He invited them all to lunch with each thinking it was just going to be him with Kimpel,” Carr said. “They all show up and think, 'What are these other guys doing here. But they got together and started working together to make the meteorology enterprise in Norman better. They formed an institute to accomplish some of these things.”
This all eventually led to several weather offices from other parts of the country relocating to Norman.
“Now they’re all in the National Weather Center here,” Carr said.
Norman’s cluster of weather related operations can be considered a mini Silicon Valley of atmospheric research and business. It’s third in size only to similar clusters in Boulder, Colorado and Washington D.C.
“Kimpel enjoyed playing golf when he wasn’t working and going out to dinner with people,” Carr said. “He was very social and liked those events, getting to know people. Jeff helped students who maybe weren’t the best students. Not that great in mathematics, but he still encouraged them and now they’re successful meteorologists working around the country.”
Kimpel was well-known by Norman city officials and in the business community.
“We used to meet at Republic Bank and we’d give leadership quarterly updates about what was going on in our field,” Carr said. “There was a lot of progress made during development of the National Weather Center and it radar program.”
Jeff Kimpel will be remembered as a kind visionary, leader and educator who took both OU and Norman to higher levels of excellence.
