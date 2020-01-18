OU Gender + Equality Center to create new programs with annual Big 12 funding 

OU’s Gender + Equality Center is offering new grants for student groups, building a new lending library and enhancing trainings with the help of new annual funding from the Big 12 Conference.
In the midst of a sexual assault scandal at Baylor University involving students and an administration that knowingly neglected to take action, the Big 12 began withholding funding from Baylor in 2017. The conference invested about $12.6 million of the withholdings, and is now using the investment earnings to fund sexual and gender-based violence prevention at every other Big 12 school.
The Violence and Discrimination Awareness & Prevention Fund grants OU and eight other Big 12 schools $30,000 a year for four years, including this academic year. According to fund guidelines, the money must be used “in funding campus-wide prevention efforts focused on sexual and gender-based harassment and violence, intimate partner violence and stalking, including, but not limited to, programing addressing healthy relationships, LGBTQ+ discrimination, and bystander awareness.”
While future funding could go toward other OU entities and trainings, this year’s money will be dedicated to eight GEC projects and initiatives, several of which have already gotten started.
"An investment of $30,000 — it's critical for us," said OU GEC director Erin Simpson. "That's a game changer for what we're able to offer."
Simpson said she didn’t know OU would be receiving funding until she heard from other Big 12 schools in the fall and eventually connected with OU’s legal counsel to learn more. OU’s legal counsel, GEC and Offices of Institutional Equity teamed up to work on disseminating the money. The university received the funding in October, and must show the Big 12 by April 30 how it has spent or will spend this year’s $30,000.
Two GEC staffers have already attended a national training on gender-based violence and advocacy this week, and the center started putting together a lending library of LGBTQ literature in its new LGBTQ+ Community Lounge. Other funding will support updated OU Advocates and ally training, Sexual Assault Awareness Month programing and education around the annual Crimson and Queens drag show.
The bulk of this year’s money will go toward a new-student focused initiative: mini grants. Tuesday, the GEC will open applications for grants of up to $750 that will be available for minoritized student organizations on campus. The grant is open to groups like OU’s Black Student Association, Hispanic Student Association, American Indian Student Association or LGBTQ+ Student Alliance.
Simpson said the grants will allow student groups to fund “dream programs” that will bring gender-based violence prevention programs to minoritized communities on campus. The grant money can be used to bring in speakers, cater events or set up any resources that student organizations need to create conversations about sexual and gender-based violence and prevention.
“[It will] hopefully create these really sustainable, impactful, tailored conversations, because I think super important conversations around sexual assault are often fairly white-washed,” Simpson said. “If you look at the #MeToo Movement, which was started by a black woman, it sort of became co-opted...we want to re-center the voices of people that have often been doing this work without appropriate levels of support or resources.”
The Gender + Equality Center has already grown substantially in the last few months — the organization added two new staff members in the fall, and moved into a new space in the Oklahoma Memorial Union that will hold its dedication at 2 p.m. Thursday. The new GEC office, located just off of the Union’s Beaird Lounge, is also home to the LGBTQ+ Community Lounge.
Simpson said alongside the new staffers and space, this Big 12 funding helps the center make some of its goals and wishlist initiatives a reality. The GEC facilitated more than 350 trainings during the last academic year, Simpson said, so extra staff and funding will make the center’s outreach and resources even more accessible to more of OU’s community.
“We’ve sort of been keeping a wishlist and keeping a ‘wouldn’t it be cool if’... and certainly as the GEC has expanded in staffing and resources in the last academic year, that has opened us up to have the capacity to do some of these things that previously, we just wouldn’t have had the people power to manage,” Simpson said. “...What we’re seeing is a true development of our resources.”
As OU looks toward three more years of Big 12 funding, the spending process will be collaborative, Simpson said. OU is interested in funding more sexual and gender-based violence prevention trainings across campus entities, she said.
“I think that our plan is to be collaborative and look and see who needs what each year,” Simpson said. “...We definitely have big ideas for moving forward, and some of those can be scaled and some of those can be timed appropriately.”
