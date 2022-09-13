OU Health is hosting a virtual talk to provide information and strategies to manage insomnia.
“When Counting Sheep Won’t Cut It” will be hosted at noon Sept. 28.
OU Health sleep medicine physician Shannon Foster, D.O., and OU Health clinical social worker Michael Brand, Ph.D., LCSW, will discuss the symptoms, diagnostics and treatment options for people experiencing insomnia.
Insomnia is the inability to fall asleep or stay asleep, and it affects up to 70 million people in the U.S. every year, which represents between 30% to 50% of the adult population.
About 75% percent of those affected recover from short-term insomnia at some point, but chronic insomnia affects 10% to 30%, with distressing symptoms and impairments.
Long-term lack of sleep can lead to health problems including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. The free talk is available to participants interested in learning more.
