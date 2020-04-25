OU Medicine announced the development of a new test for COVID-19 for patients across their health care system, according to a Thursday press conference.
The test is intended for large scale testing that would increase the number of patients tested at OU Medicine facilities and produce results accurately and quickly, chief of pathology sciences for OU Medicine Michael Talbert said on Thursday. The test was created in collaboration with Fluidigm, a biotechnology tools provider, along with the OU Health Sciences Center and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in an effort to increase testing abilities across the state.
Research on the test began after recent guidelines issued from the Food and Drug Association allowed high-complexity laboratories like OU Medicine’s to create their own diagnostic test for COVID-19. OU Medicine has applied for Emergency Use Authorization for the test from the FDA, Talbert said, and they are hoping to begin utilizing the test in the next few days. Talbert said they are currently training staff members who will administer the new test once it is approved by the FDA.
Researchers are hoping they will have the capacity to test 180,000 samples in the next 90 days with the new test, according to an OU Medicine press release.
“We’ve designed a test that is new and different from other tests out there,” Talbert said during Thursday’s press conference. “It was designed specifically to avoid some of the challenges that other tests have with the supply chain, but also to have a high level of reliability and precision.”
Talbert said the new test is unique from other COVID-19 tests across the country because of its use of microfludics technology, which generates more data and uses a fraction of limited testing reagents per sample compared with more traditional technology. The new test will be able to produce results in about six hours, according to an OU Medicine press release, which will allow physicians to promptly begin treatment on patients who test positive for the virus.
“Solutions that offer scale and high-speed processing are critically important in ramping up testing capabilities for COVID-19,”OMRF President Dr. Stephen Prescott, said in a press release. “We anticipate that the test will generate several thousand test results per day, and it comes online at a particularly critical time for COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma.”
Once the test is approved, it will be available for patients across OU Medicine facilities, Talbert said. Talbert also said the new test may initially be available for patients based on several risk factors but will likely increase to the general public soon after the test is available.
With Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement of a three-phase plan to reopen the economy and businesses on Wednesday, Talbert said the need for efficient testing for the general public will likely increase in the coming weeks.
“The remarkable volume of testing made available through the tireless work of our OU Health Sciences Center researchers and partners at OU Medicine, OMRF, and Fluidigm is, simply put, game-changing,” OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr said. “As this innovative testing platform ramps into full capacity, we will be able to ensure Oklahoma has consistent testing for the current environment and for possible future outbreaks, as well as demographic and geographic sampling that can help contain further spread.”
For more information on the new test, visit www.oumedicine.com.
