When Adelle Sturgell became a resident adviser at the University of Oklahoma, it was mostly for the human connections.
"For me, it's always been such a great experience just getting to know so many different people ... In your standard residence hall, you get people from every aspect of campus," said Sturgell, an OU senior. "There's definitely people who, over the past few years, I've seen grow and do things in very different ways; I love the job."
Now, Sturgell's connection with her residents at OU's Dunham College has gone virtual, like most other activities at the university.
As OU has transitioned to online classes and mostly emptied its campus residence halls, the university has offered its RAs a chance to stay employed through the semester by moving to virtual jobs. In the absence of in-person rounds, office hours and floor meetings, RAs at the university have had to adjust to new and less reliable forms of connection with their residents.
The university's COVID-19 response plan meant that by the end of March, 21% of OU's student employees were "in positions for which there is no work," according to an OU spokesperson.
Because OU was able to offer RAs a transition to virtual positions, 87 of OU's resident advisers elected to stay on virtually for the rest of the spring semester as OU went online, said Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications at OU Housing and Food.
"Housing and Residence Life staff knew that RAs would continue to be an important resource for their residents, even though they were not physically living in the same building," Buchanan wrote in an email. "The department wanted to ensure students had someone to talk to about transitioning to online classes, moving back home and any challenges they were facing. They also wanted to create virtual events and group meet-ups to keep everyone connected while apart."
RAs are still working to maintain some degree of normal activity for their residents, a job that includes setting virtual office hours each week and planning virtual activities or meetings.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the university has been having students move out of dorms in stages, leaving only students with special circumstances living on campus for the rest of the spring. While resident advisers can no longer physically help their residents move out, they have been handling questions about OU's move-out process.
For RAs that stayed behind, the virtual position was a way to hang onto employment and a paycheck for the rest of the semester but also to keep being a helpful and constant presence in their residents' lives.
"I think the benefit for the residents is knowing that I'm still there if they do need me," said an RA in Couch Towers who asked to remain anonymous for the sake of their job. "Knowing someone's there even if you don't need them, knowing someone's trying and someone still cares I think in some ways helps validate the relationship that you had throughout the rest of the year.
"So if I were to just drop off the face of the earth whenever this whole thing started, I think [residents] would call into question if I really did care about them at all throughout the year."
Now that she's not living among her residents, Sturgell said she hasn't gotten as many questions or requests as she might have in person.
"The residents don't need the same amount of support, for sure, that they need during the school year, and I think it could be different for me in the colleges, as well -- I have a pretty heavy mix of upperclassmen and freshmen, and upperclassmen, they know what they're doing," Sturgell said. "I think a lot more people would have had questions and talked to me for different reasons [in person].
"I can't blame them, I think that if I was in this situation or a freshman, I'm not sure how much I would have been talking to my RA."
Like with most virtual connections, there's also the challenge of getting students to show up or engage, even when RAs plan virtual events for their residents or schedule meetings.
Morgan Neuenfeld, an RA in Dunham College, said she planned a virtual quiz night via Kahoot for her residents, several of whom said they were interested at the time. But when the time came for the event, no one showed up.
"It has been quite an adjustment to make from going to in-person and seeing 35 people almost daily that live right next to you and being able to ask them about their classes and their extracurriculars. ... It's so weird, because I feel like I'm losing that personal connection with so many of them because I don't see them on a regular basis," Neuenfeld said. "I can't force them to pick up their phones and respond to my phone in the GroupMe, or to text me back if I send them something; it's more about losing that connection, which makes me feel very strange and not like a normal RA."
Regardless of the natural challenges that come with distance, RAs said they're glad the university offered the opportunity for them to stay employed and keep up relationships with their residents.
"I think it's a good alternative to the in-person RA experience, since we can't do that right now," the resident adviser in Couch Tower said. "I think this was a good choice on the management's decision."
As of April 24, OU is planning on returning to in-person instruction and residence life by the fall. But should COVID-19 keep students from returning to campus life, Neuenfeld said it would be difficult for RAs to keep up the relationship-building work they do every year.
"A lot of what happens between an RA and their residents is cultivated in the first six weeks of the semester, really being able to connect with different people on your floor and figuring out what they're interested in so you know what to talk about the next time you bump into them," Neuenfeld said. "You can't force someone to log into Zoom if they're in a completely different country or a different state with a different time zone.
"It's going to be really hard to create those important relationships and build that trust with your residents that says, 'Hey, I'm here for you as a resource; if you ever need anything, please let me know.'"
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
