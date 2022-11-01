The University of Oklahoma will honor its senior class and honorary ring recipient Brian Britt, director of The Pride of Oklahoma, during its fall ring ceremony, set at 3 p.m. Friday in historic Holmberg Hall, 550 Parrington Oval in Norman.
Britt, a two-time OU alumnus who marched in The Pride during his years as a student, has dedicated his career to serving communities and universities in Oklahoma and Texas as a band director and fine arts administrator.
In addition to serving as director of The Pride of Oklahoma, he serves as the associate dean of the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts, director of Athletic Bands, and has the Gene Braught Chair in Music.
The OU ring was adopted in 2000 through a student initiative to create a symbol that would capture the true essence of the university’s history and tradition. The OU ring honors graduating seniors and alumni from all classes, highlights students’ commitment to higher education and recognizes the heritage of the OU community.
Honorary ring recipients are nominated by the members of the Student Alumni Board and selected by the university president.
Britt, who earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and a Master of Music from OU, joined The Pride as a student in 1983 and played the snare drum. He stayed on as a percussion graduate assistant in 1987, when The Pride received the Sudler Trophy.
Britt was first named director of The Pride of Oklahoma in 2001 and again upon his return to OU in 2014. Among the band’s many performances during his tenure include the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
Under his leadership, The Pride has also made 17 bowl game appearances.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.