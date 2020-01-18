Owner wants justice for dog's murder

Baby Girl, a service dog for Norman resident Craig Diehm was stabbed to death recently, leaving the 48-year-old self-diagnosed autistic man devastated and crying out for justice.
The dog had been Diehm's companion for two years and was instrumental in helping the man navigate around Norman, including the short walks to and from his minimum wage job at McDonald's.
Baby Girl was part Labrador Retriever and part Australian Shepherd, Diehm said.
Norman's animal welfare officers are investigating the case and have identified a suspect who admitted he stabbed the dog multiple times in a wooded area in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue SE on Jan. 15, according to a statement released by police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen.
An animal cruelty can be charged as a felony in Oklahoma, resulting in a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
The suspect has not been arrested at this time, Jensen said. The stabbing was the result of an ongoing dispute between Diehm and the suspect, police said. Diehm was living in a Ford Explorer SUV outside an apartment where the suspect and his girlfriend lived. Three days before the dog went missing, Diehm said he made a 911 call because the suspect and the woman were fighting.
For Diehm, he wants justice and another service dog who can help him move around town. However, he's not sure if that will happen soon enough. At this point, he remembers the bond he developed with Baby Girl and her ability to protect him from danger.
"I would say, 'take Daddy to 7-Eleven' and she would. I would say, 'take me home' and she would do it. I need an active dog to get around town so I would prefer a puppy that I can train," Diehm said.
In one instance, Baby Girl saved Diehm's life by pulling him back when he was about to cross a busy street. Apparently, Diehm was not paying attention and was almost hit by a vehicle.
"I get lost in my own thoughts and don't pay attention to my surroundings like I should be. She saved me a few times," he recalled.
Diehm described the suspect as someone who "talks a bunch of crap about violence when he's drunk."
News of the dog's stabbing created a stir on social media. Several people offered their support and sympathy to Diehm after learning of his loss. Diehm responded to his supporters, "Every payday I would buy Baby Girl beef jerky. This paycheck I couldn't because she was murdered. This is almost too much to handle."
Diehm established a GoFundMe account so he could have the money needed to purchase another service dog. As of late Friday, $210 of the $900 requested had been donated. Diehm wrote on his Facebook page he wants an Australian Shepherd puppy that he can train as a service dog.
"That type of breed is a working dog with energy. That would suit my needs for navigation training," he wrote.
Diehm, who doesn't have health insurance, said he diagnosed himself with Asperger Syndrome, which is one of the autism spectrum disorders. The self-diagnosis occurred when Diehm took a series of online tests about eight years ago.
Tim Farley
366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.