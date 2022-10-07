Parents Helping Parents Central Oklahoma Partners will host a lending library event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 18 at The Well Community Center, 210 James Garner Ave. in Norman.
The community is invited to the free event, where over 200 books will be available to be borrowed on a host of topics, including substance use disorder/addiction, recovery, social policy and co-dependency.
Parents Helping Parents is a network of parents/caregivers concerned about substance use in their children (teens or adults).
The group offers hope through shared experience, resources and education.
For more information, call 405-278-1221, email PHPNorman1@yahoo.com or visit Parents- HelpingParents.info.
