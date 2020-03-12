Peeping tom sentenced to 42 days in jail

A man who admitted he videotaped people using the public restroom at a Moore Starbucks was sentenced to 42 days in the Cleveland County jail and placed on probation for five years.
Colby Ryan Bramlett, 44, of Moore, testified Wednesday in front of District Judge Thad Balkman that he had been undergoing some challenging times in his life when he secretly placed the camera inside the unisex restroom.
Since his arrest, Bramlett has been counseled for sexual addiction in group and private sessions.
The judge also ordered the defendant to continue the treatment and to perform 60 hours of community service after serving his jail time. Bramlett also was told he could not use any audio-visual devices during the time of his suspended sentence.
"I'm extremely embarrassed," Bramlett told the judge. "I never thought I'd do something like that. Counseling has changed my life. I would never want to hurt somebody, but I did."
During the sentencing hearing, Bramlett's attorney, Charles Douglas, presented Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin with apology letters written by his client. Douglas asked that the letters be delivered to the four victims in the case. Bramlett was charged with four counts of being a peeping tom.
Douglas also requested that Balkman spare his client prison time and instead asked Bramlett receive a deferred sentence, which could later be expunged from public court records.
Austin said she is disappointed Bramlett was not sent to prison. Prosecutors requested the judge sentence Bramlett to three years behind bars and two years of probation.
"We will make sure he adheres to all the rules and conditions the judge ordered," she said.
During her closing argument, Austin reminded the judge that Bramlett's mission was to record people using the bathroom, retrieve the SD card and then masturbate at home while watching the video.
"It was all about him and what he needed," she said. "People should be able to go to the public restroom and be have privacy. He chose to victimize these people."
Although Bramlett sought counseling after his arrest, Austin said the defendant needed to experience prison as punishment for his crimes. Austin told the judge she was shocked that the defense attorney requested a deferred sentence due to the nature of the crime and its sexual nature.
Bramlett's younger sister and father testified about the amount of family support the defendant received after his arrest. Sister Jennifer Smith said her brother was "open and honest" about all the details surrounding the crimes.
"We support and love him as a family," she told the judge. "He never denied anything. He took responsibility for everything. Holding him accountable has not been hard."
Smith and her father, retired Norman police officer Tom Bramlett, asked Balkman not to send the defendant to prison.
Bramlett also admitted Wednesday that he secretly recorded his 27-year-old cousin using the restroom at a family member's house. The cousin declined to be part of the prosecution, Austin said.
According to investigators, the camera was placed inside the Starbucks restroom multiple times over several months in 2018. The recording device was attached to the wall under the restroom sink. It was discovered by a customer in early November 2018. Several images were found on the SD card, including shots of the suspect placing the camera inside the restroom.
When the device was discovered, Moore police requested anyone who used the Starbucks restroom during that period of time to contact investigators.
