Carol Baylor knows a thing or two about Girl Scouts, cookies and getting those annual tasty treats delivered and disseminated.
For nearly 30 years, Baylor has either been a Girl Scout troop leader or the warehouse coordinator for the massive Girl Scout delivery that brings a semi-truck load of the Thin Mints and other popular cookies to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Last week, volunteers unloaded and organized an initial load of 4,200 cases of Girl Scout cookies. Baylor received an additional 2,200 cases four days later. All total, that equates to 79,200 boxes of Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Samoas, gluten-free Toffee Tastic, Tagalongs, S'Mores and Do-Si-Dos.
There might be more cases delivered for the Norman Girl Scout troops depending on the number of boxes sold this month and in March, Baylor said.
Baylor's volunteer duties as warehouse coordinator primarily center on finding a distribution site for a day to securing pallet jacks and volunteers who can organize the cookies according to a designated plan.
"I don't keep count of the hours I put into this, but it's a lot," she said. "I also operate the Cookie Cupboard two nights a week."
The Cookie Cupboard, which allows Girl Scout troop leaders to obtain more cookies for sale, is located at 300 24th Ave. SW. Typically, those hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
Baylor was able to recruit 17 volunteers who worked a full day at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds during the first cookie delivery day. They included three senior airmen from Tinker Air Force Base, representatives from Hitachi, the Chickasaw Nation, several troop leaders and students from a University of Oklahoma service group.
"I couldn't do this myself," Baylor said. "It's those 17 people in there who come out and help get this done."
Before the fairgrounds became the distribution center, Baylor said she had to settle for buildings that were cramped, cold and offered no restroom facilities.
"But we had to remember it was for one day only," she said, with a smile.
The fairgrounds building offers Baylor and Girl Scout troop leaders the space to back their vehicles near the entrances and load the cookies. During the past several years, Baylor has seen a variety of vehicles that are used pick up the cookies. Troop leaders have used U-Hauls, horse trailers, pickups, business vehicles and even a boat.
"We had a tow truck come one time and we put the cookies into what he was pulling," Baylor said.
Baylor's goal is for distribution day to work exactly as she plans, which has occurred on occasions. But, she said, there's usually a problem that arises. Still, with all of her experience, the challenges are short-lived.
"We usually get everything worked out," she said.
Troops, training, camps
Although most people in Norman Girl Scout circles know Baylor as the Cookie Queen, she started off like any other mom getting her daughter involved in scouting.
"I started with my daughter in first grade," she recalled. "Before the year was up, I had progressed toward leadership but it wasn't because I asked for it."
She worked as a troop leader for nearly 12 years as her daughter, Nicole, stayed with the Girl Scout program until she graduated high school. Nicole, now married and a Girl Scout leader herself in Edmond, finished with the Gold Award, which is equivalent to the Eagle Scout award in Boy Scouts.
As she looks back at her leadership days, Baylor is mindful that parental support is critical to the success of the Girl Scout program.
"We have to have their participation," she said. "We need people who can be drivers, purchase supplies. It's very, very important. I liked what I did as a troop leader. I liked all the adults."
Teaching the parents was almost as crucial as providing lessons to the Girl Scouts themselves.
"I taught adults how to cook a foiled meal, start a fire, first aid, how to make a Bunsen burner out of an aluminum can and all about the camp environment," Baylor said. "We gave them a place of comfort where they could learn without failing in front of their children."
Trainers like Baylor aren't being used any longer.
"They [Western Council] have put us [trainers] out to pasture," she said. "Regardless of what they [parents] did or who they were we made them get dirt under their fingernails."
Originally from Pennsylvania, Baylor said Girl Scouts have evolved since she was a troop leader. The scouting program no longer focuses on selling cookies and camping.
"Now, they address STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and diversified thinking. A girl does not have to fit into one mode of thinking. There's no limits to what Girl Scouts can pursue."
Baylor mentioned that one scouting unit in the Norman area is devoted solely to acting and is assisted by the Sooner Theatre and the OU drama program.
"Girl Scouting is something you never forget," said Baylor, who was a participant in her elementary years. "It teaches girls to set goals, (show) responsibility and it gives them opportunities. It's structure and in that is the big umbrella of fun."
Tim Farley366-3539tfarley@normantranscript.com
