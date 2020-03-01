Bob Mansfield started his hairdressing career 60 years ago in Norman so he could afford to eat, and to avoid digging ditches.
He knew his passion and love of music wouldn't pay the bills. So, he watched his stepmother as she styled hair and it quickly became a career for the young University of Oklahoma student in 1960. Since then, he has worked with female and male models while winning numerous hair design and fashion competitions that took him to the bright lights of New York City and Chicago.
"I would cut class at OU and watch her [my stepmother] work. It looked like clean work in air-conditioned conditions," he recalled. "I also got into hairdressing so I could afford my music. Music was tough to make a living at."
Mansfield became well known for his skills as a top-notch hairdresser and fashion guru, providing models with the hair and clothes required to be top stars on the glitzy and famous runways.
"I gave them the total look," said Mansfield, who turned 80 years old Feb. 24. Mansfield currently works at SBS Salon, 814 N. Berry Road.
In the 1960s, he was focused on giving women the latest style, which at the time was bleached white hair with soft waves much like the 1930s actress Jean Harlow, the original "blonde bombshell," and Marilyn Monroe.
"Financially, it was very good," the longtime hairdresser recalled.
Mansfield also made women beautiful in the 1960s with a style known as the bouffant, which is characterized by hair raised high on the head and usually covering the ears or hanging down on the sides.
It wasn't long before Mansfield attended a black beauty college to learn African-American hairstyles. In the 1970s, perms became a large part of his work for men and women. Then came the mall look and pixies.
"What women wanted came a lot from TV and the movies," he said. "As we know, fashions come and go."
However, many of Mansfield's clients never left him.
"I've had a few who have been with me over 50 years," he said. "They come in monthly. They're like family."
In some instances, he styled their hair before they were buried.
"Sometimes, I would see them for the last time before they were planted," he said. "I looked on it as a good service to the family."
As a hairdresser, Mansfield knew some of the deepest and darkest secrets of his clients. He was, and remains, a trusted confidant for many Norman residents.
"Those secrets stay here," he said, motioning to the inside of the salon. "I'm the cheapest shrink in town."
Dane Harned, owner of SBS Salon, met Mansfield in 2003 and has admired the longtime hairdresser the past 17 years.
"He's a unique guy. He is very talented with his hands. He's always the first one here in the morning. It's four to five days a week, eight hours a day. He has a lot of the higher end, more prominent clients in Norman," Harned said.
Recently, Manfield's wife of 40 years passed away, leaving him alone with the couple's Boston Terriers Baby and Dolly.
"It was a good life," he said.
But Mansfield reassures everyone who will listen that he is still living life on his terms. He's remains active with two choral organizations and travels annually to Las Vegas for an international accordion convention where he meets with friends and musicians from throughout the globe including some from Germany, Frances, Russia, Mexico and several Central American countries.
Mansfield is proving he's a dynamic force at any age, particularly for someone who just turned 80. He still performs with other musicians at OU events and goes to Yukon each August for a concert at Czech Hall. Since his wife's death, he has starting writing and arranging music again, and has plans to produce CDs of his solo music and local bands.
"I intend to keep going until I fall over in a heap," Mansfield said. "My music is a good balance to being a hairdresser. I'm not stopping. Those rocking chairs will get ya. I love it still and I don't believe in it (retirement)."
When his wife was living, the couple traveled to Scotland in September 2001, and had plans to return to the United States on Sept. 12. They were unable to make the flight home since airlines cancelled thousands of flights due to 9/11. A Scotland church wanted to organize a memorial service to honor those who died and America. Knowing the American musician was in their area, church officials asked Mansfield to participate in the service. Mansfield agreed and sang "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
"There was not a dry eye in the place," he recalled.
