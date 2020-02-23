Norman resident Kim Fields lives a busy life, from helping others via nonprofits and being a vendor at farmers' markets to being a mother of four.
The 48-year-old has been a vendor at the Norman Farm Market for nine years, selling Gringo Girl tamales, Monkey Salsas and Jams and other products. She is also involved in farmers' markets at Moore, Mustang, the Oklahoma City Public Market and the new Scissortail market in Bricktown that will open in April.
The 30-year Norman resident also is in her fourth year of selling her salsa and jellies in stores.
Fields said the manager of Homeland on West Lindsey Street reached out to her and Homeland corporate about selling her products in the store, and they helped get her started. Now, her products are in more than 400 stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Kansas.
"They carry a lot of 'Made in Oklahoma' products," she said of Homeland.
Fields said she started at the market by helping her parents run Ms. Nettie's at the Norman Farm Market. Ms. Nettie's sells spices, rubs and dip mixes. Then she decided to branch off and open her own booth, starting with salsas, then jelly and tamales.
"I just love it. It's home to me. It's where I first started. I'm friends with the vendors there. I love the customers who come. For me, it feels like family," Fields said about the Norman Farm Market.
She said the farmers' market has been a family affair, with each of her children -- Christopher, Taylor, Catherine and Patrick, ranging in age from 12 to 30 -- helping at her or her parents' booths at multiple markets.
Fields said working at the market has taught them cash handling skills, how to talk to people and how to be responsible.
However, the Lexington High graduate didn't start her career in the culinary industry.
She originally pursued nursing at Rose State College in Oklahoma City and the University of Phoenix and worked in home health and hospice for a while. Feeling the need for a career change, she pursued business and culinary classes at Mid-America Technology Center.
"The one thing about food is you can feed people and it makes them really, really happy," she said.
In addition to cooking up food products, though, Fields is heavily involved in helping others in the community, most recently through the St. Joseph's Kitchen Project, located across from St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 211 N. Porter Ave.
The nonprofit, which opened in August, has served more than 200-plus families, Fields said. Originally opened as a space to teach women how to cook for themselves and their families, the nonprofit transformed in December to a by-appointment-only pantry where women can look around and take what they need, including furniture, clothing, food, cleaning supplies, kitchen supplies, baby furniture and more. To make an appointment, call Fields at 551-1410.
The food pantry is currently fully stocked, thanks to a large donation around Christmas from the Cleveland County Detention Center and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department, Fields said. She also has joined forces with First Moore Baptist Church to provide funds to be used for such basic costs, including deposits, rent, electric and utility bills to help get people off the streets.
Fields said the funds received also have allowed her to purchase some mummy sleeping bags to give unsheltered individuals to protect them from sometimes freezing temperatures.
Also, two Knights of Columbus members -- Scott Garten at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Gary Barksdale with St. Mark's Catholic Church -- have helped transport furniture and other items to families who can't transport items themselves.
She said the Kitchen Project is always open to donations of any kind. Between 20 and 30 people are involved in the nonprofit in some way.
"For us, it's not about money. We feel like every person has something to offer and give. For people who have nothing, anything is something," Fields said.
Fields said she plans on moving the Kitchen Project to another site in Norman, possibly by the summer, and is currently considering several places. She also is applying for grants. With the move, she plans on offering temporary overnight housing and shelter and expanding services from women and children to entire families, as well as a one-stop shop that would make a multitude of resources available to the indigent and unsheltered all under one roof.
Fields said she has met with the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City, which is providing guidance on the best way to move forward in bringing outside resources into one building.
In addition to the Kitchen Project, Fields is involved in the Women's Auxiliary through St. Mark's Catholic Church, St. Veronica through St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul as a case worker for the indigent and the Women's Club through St. Joseph's.
Overall, Fields said all of her work between her food and nonprofit work takes 50 to 60 hours every week.
"I'm doing what I love to do. It makes me happy," she said.
Fields said her mother and grandmother inspired her to cook, and St. Joseph's and St. Mark's inspired her to start helping the indigent.
Fields, who joined the Catholic faith later in life, said church encourages members to be involved in their communities, so she joined various church organizations. However, she felt led to a different calling.
"When I first started taking caring of the [indigent], that's the closest to God that I've ever felt in my life. I think sometimes in life, we pray and we don't feel like we ever get any answers and we search for God. And for me, I find God each and every time that I help the [unsheltered] and I help the [indigent]," she said.
Fields said the Norman Farm Market will open the first weekend in April, with hours set from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Meanwhile, Moore's farmers' market will open the first weekend in May, with hours set 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Fields said she plans to open a brick and mortar store in the fall in Norman for her tamales, salsa, jelly and other "Made in Oklahoma" products.
She said other Farm Market vendors have donated fresh produce for the Kitchen Project, and her nonprofit clients can receive food via Food Stamps and the market's double-up program.
For Fields, her faith and her family keep her going.
"When you help somebody else and the focus is truly helping another person that doesn't benefit you in any way, it gives you a feeling like you just can't believe. It's the biggest high in life I've ever experienced. It gives your life meaning and it gives your life purpose."
