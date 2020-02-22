Petition supports hope rally will influence judge's ruling 

Proponents of a referendum petition to oppose a tax district amendment will gather for a rally at 1 p.m. Monday outside the Cleveland County courthouse before a 1:30 p.m. hearing in District Judge Jeff Virgin's court.
The petition was intended to rescind an amended University North Park TIF agreement the council approved on Nov. 26. The new agreement reduced authorized sales tax expenditures in the district to help the city recover from slumped sales tax revenues and a drop in construction and utility fees.
Four previous mayors filed a protest to the petition to challenge the legality of the petition's language, but a member of SpeakUp Norman hopes the rally will have some influence over the judge's decision.
“I think it could affect his decision,” said Paul Arcaroli, petition supporter. “I think he'll be able to hear us (outside).”
A large crowd is not expected. As Saturday evening, the event's Facebook page showed 92 people are interested in the rally and 16 plan to attend.
“It's at 1 o'clock on Monday,” Arcaroli said. “We know people have to work.”
There is no event permit required, the city clerk's office told The Transcript, but both the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Norman Police Department said they will be prepared to direct traffic if the rally draws a large enough crowd for congestion.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said some city staff will be present at the hearing.
“We don't want to fill up the courtroom,” he said, “but we will have some staff there.”
Decision implication
Four previous mayors filed a protest to the petition based on several perceived failures, their court challenge alleges. The protestors believe signers were not fully informed of the petition's intentions or consequences if it were put to a vote of the public because it did not contain a statutorily defined “gist” or summary. A second accusation is that the petition called for an election date that was invalid because state law requires a general election and not a special election. A third exception in the protest claims the ordinance must be included on the petition, but the language was incomplete.
Despite the protest's allegations, the petition held enough weight to be heard in court unlike a similar referendum in Stillwater in 2018.
Stillwater's city council enacted a TIF district in June 2018 near its university campus and downtown sector. Resident signed and filed a referendum petition in July 2018 to revoke the TIF district, but two former mayors filed a protest. Petitioners disagreed with the protestor's exceptions but admitted in its reply to the court that their petition did not include the ordinance language.
Days before the hearing, Logan County District Judge Louis Duel issued a court order to dismiss the petition on the basis that it did not include the ordinance.
Stillwater's TIF went into effect immediately.
Budget impacts of Monday's ruling
The judge's ruling Monday and the petitioner's response to the ruling will impact the city's budget.
If the court does not uphold the petition, there is a 30-day review period of the judge's decision. Following that review period, the petitioners will have 30 days to file an appeal.
If the petitioner does not file an appeal, the council's November TIF ordinance will be implemented and the city will reallocate TIF funds back to the general fund. If no appeal is filed but the matter is not resolved by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, TIF funds collected prior to July 1 will be reallocated to the next fiscal year's budget, City Attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript following a TIF oversight committee meeting Tuesday.
If the appeal is filed, it will continue to impair the budget into the next fiscal year.
“We have some appeals that take years,” Walker said Tuesday. “We’ve had one that’s been in appeal for a year just waiting to be assigned to a panel of judges. However, on these cases if they asked the court to assume original jurisdiction, at least on the statewide petitions, they act very quickly.”
By Monday, the city will have set aside more than $2 million to the TIF fund but expects that to reach $3.5 million by June 30.
The petition impetus
Stephen Ellis, University of Oklahoma professor of philosophy and TIF critic, filed the petition and has previously told The Transcript he intends to file an appeal. Ellis and his wife, Cynthia Rogers, an OU economics professor, believes the newly approved TIF master operating agreement and project plan will not save the city money in the long run.
The original University North Park TIF formed in 2006 and was to allocate $54 million in sales tax collections in the district for infrastructure improvements and other projects. State law limits TIFs to 25 years. More than $25 million in TIF projects remains unfunded.
The agreement passed by council in November reduced the project plans and instead of $25 million left to pay for improvements, the city would allocate a total of $17 million. The move was intended to help the city recover from its forecasted budget shortfall for the current and next fiscal years.
When Ellis and more than 4,000 residents signed and filed the petition, the city was forced to revert back to the original agreement and is required to fund the remaining $25 million for projects.
However, Rogers and Ellis contend the new agreement contains language which forces the city to find additional money beyond the $17 million to complete the projects.
“So the existing [2006] plan is we’re going to collect $54 million and it’s done when the plans are completed or [we've] spent the money,” Rogers said. “There’s no money outside. We put the money in there and that’s all we’re going to spend. This new plan, it reduces it — we’re only going to put $17 million there but then once we spend that, you have to come up with more money [to complete projects] which is exactly what TIFs were intended to protect the city from.”
Walker said while the TIF district carries on, the city is not contractually obligated to spend a certain amount on projects because the design is not tied to the new agreement, with exception to the Robinson and Crossroads improvements. Remaining projects such as roadway projects will be supplemented with federal grants as they have in the past.
"Where the agreement sets out a completion date for these improvements, it recognizes that we will be relying on federal funding and thus, the timing and sequencing is not completely in our control," Walker said.
Included in the remaining projects are two Norman Forward voter-approved amenities, to be constructed with the proceeds of a half-cent sales tax passed in 2015 among other quality of life features outside the TIF district. The tax is expected to generate more than $200 million over a 15-year period which went into effect in 2016. Those collections have lagged as sales tax collections have flattened.
The “recreational facilities” referred to in the TIF agreement are the indoor aquatics and sports complex. The new agreement shows $5.1 million will be supplemented for these projects with TIF money. Norman Forward's budget for these facilities is $22.5 million.
“The agreement acknowledges that that the Recreation Facilities (multi-sport and indoor aquatic center) are estimated to cost at least $22.5 million (the Norman Forward original budget) and the City commits to obtain sufficient funding to construct the projects,” Walker wrote in an email to The Transcript. “The projects/facilities are not defined in the agreement in terms of scope or size. For example, the agreement does not require the City to construct a 50 meter pool, 25 meter warm up pool, and 6 – 8 basketball courts (the current design being considered by the ad hoc committee). The current design of the facilities are not tied into the agreement at all.
"When we worked on this language back in October, the Developers wanted assurances that we would spend the full Norman Forward budget of $22.5 million for these projects on these projects, and not reallocate the budgeted funds elsewhere," Walker wrote. "Additionally, the goal of the construction supplement was to actually supplement the Norman Forward budget. This language was drafted to achieve that goal.”
While Rogers is concerned the city has obligated itself to spend money it does not yet have, Walker said the agreement "acknowledges what has always been true. The City intends to seek federal and state funding."
The new TIF agreement reached in November does not extend the original agreement's 25-year timeline.
The Transcript has made repeated attempts for six weeks to identify unbiased experts in TIF law who have not consulted with the city nor represented the developers or hold affiliations with the University of Oklahoma. Those attempts have been unsuccessful.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
