Norman Animal Welfare: Ryder
Meet Ryder! He is a 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog.
Ryder is black and brown and weighs 41.5 lbs. He is a senior neutered male and is ready to be in his furever home.
Ryder is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave., pet ID 23632. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment.
Second Chance: Arya
If you like a snuggle bug and getting hugs when you arrive home, then look no further than me! I’m Arya, and I am a sweet, affectionate and energetic pup. I can be a little shy, but mostly silly once I’m in my element. I’m friendly with other dogs and like to play with them. I’m scared of cats, but don’t mind them being around. I am great with kids and I would really love a family that is eager to teach me new skills so I can navigate the world like a pro. I hope we meet soon!
All of our adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention.
All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor. Already have a dog? Bring ‘em by for a meet and great with our adoption candidates.
Our trained matchmakers love playdates and it’s a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home too. Stop by our facility noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday at 4500 24th Ave. NW, to meet any of our adoptable friends.
