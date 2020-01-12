In 2010, Nelson Dent and his family were arriving in Norman after a trip to Fort Worth aboard Amtrak's Heartland Flyer train. After disembarking downtown at the Santa Fe Depot they were delighted to find themselves being serenaded by legendary Oklahoma music star Leon Russell (1942-2016).
"We'd totally forgotten Norman Music Festival was in full swing," Dent said. "I'm deaf but I'd know his piano tunes anywhere. I wasn't even sure Leon Russell was still around but there he was playing his heart out."
Dent, who is a Pioneer Library System trainer and employee development specialist, described the serendipitous rock 'n' roll concert as an example of the high quality of life in Norman. His list of such happy occurrences and places big and small was long.
"People say hello and talk to you in the grocery store," Dent said. "You have the mom-and-pop shops that are incredible. International Pantry suffered so bad when Lindsey Street was shut down. But they hung in there. If you ever go in there and talk to them they are wonderful. And you find that all over Norman. It's kind of a quirky place to live. You have David Slemmons who I call the King of Campus Corner. He is just an interesting guy."
Dent has been married for nearly 20 years to LaVetta Dent, manager of Library Operations at the Village Library in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library System. Together they have a teenage son.
"Norman is a great place to live and has been a great place to raise our son," he said. "It is a community that really backs education. You can follow the voting history of that in support of the Norman Public Schools for the past 20 years. You don't find that in a lot of places such as where I used to live in Richmond and Danville, Virginia."
Dent rejects the notion Norman has quaint small town feel. Norman is a small city but nobody's idea of Mayberry, North Carolina with Andy Griffith as sheriff.
"Norman has gotten big," he said. "And is a big city in a lot of ways with big city problems. But I do like how the community stands up and says something. People will stand up to City Hall and say no. TIF is a classic example and there's an opportunity to have that voice. We are an open community for LBGTQ folks. That's the kind of place that you want to live."
Public transportation is a big issue for Dent. He has Ushers Syndrome, a condition characterized by partial or total hearing loss and vision loss that worsens over time. This prohibits Dent from operating a motor vehicle.
"I take the city bus to work and it's important to me," he said.
Dent grew up in Virginia and his undergraduate degree in theatre and communication is from Averett University in Danville, Virginia. He came to Oklahoma City University and took a graduate degree in theatre. He also holds a master's degree from OU in library and information studies.
"I lived in OKC for a while, got married to LaVetta but we worked in the same Metropolitan Library building so somebody had to go," he said. "So I came to OU and applied for library school. LaVetta was already in the same program so we moved here in 2000."
Being a husband and father gives Dent a sense of wholeness in his life.
"The responsibility is very gratifying," he said. "It's not easy and I make mistakes, but you learn so much about life. I wish I could talk to my dad and my mom. More so my dad. I catch the words leaving my lips and know they are my father's words that I remember from being a teenager. Back then I thought, if I'm ever a dad I'm never going to say that. Now I'm there and dang it, he was right."
Although not a car driver, Dent is teaching his son to drive and finds it challenging.
"We're doing it every Saturday in the driveway," he said. "Stay away from the driveway on Saturdays. It's the funniest thing you've ever seen in your life, but he has to learn. He gets his learner's permit in March."
Dent has taken advantage of the Pioneer Library System's policy of encouraging employees to move around the various workplaces and job duties.
"I got to go around the system and do all kinds of things," he said.
Dent was instrumental in transforming the former Borders Bookstore into the inviting west side satellite library it is today.
"Because of my variety of library experience, now I'm the trainer," he said. "I onboard new-hires."
Dent's interests outside family and workplace include collecting vintage writing instruments such as fountain pens, cooking food on Webber grills, reading and listening to jazz music. Dent pioneered playing soft jazz over the library's sound system. Patrons love it.
"I read [Dietrich] Bonhoeffer's books and the Ellis Peters [Edith Pargeter] series," Dent said. "All kinds of things --cook books, non-fiction, fiction, short stories. I read the Norman Transcript every day. I grew up in a family that read the Washington Post and my job was to bring it in out of the snow and put it on the dining room table."
Dent turns 50 this year.
"I'm going to scream when I get that AARP letter and blow out a hearing aid when I do," he said.
