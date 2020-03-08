A local, award-winning a cappella barbershop chorus is headed to regional competition later this month in Wichita, Kansas. Sooner Sensations Show Chorus is an active chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a ladies’ barbershop harmony society.
Ahead of competition, the chorus is inviting the public to a free Friends and Family event from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1601 W. Imhoff Road. The chorus will sing their competition set and serve light refreshments.
Also singing their competition set will be Perpetual Sound, three members of which are also members of Sooner Sensations. The foursome placed fifth in the world in the 2018 Rising Star contest held annually for young singers under the age of 25.
Under the direction of Jeff Sykes since 2016, Sooner Sensations singers have worked diligently to learn and perform a variety of music including their competition package comprising a ballad and an up tune (a fast-paced song).
“I count it as a privilege to stand in front of the chorus each week and hear the musical growth,” Sykes said. “When I first came into the chorus, the chorus hadn’t competed for several years. Our first year we competed in the Open Division and won the Audience Choice award. That was pretty special, and last year we won Most Improved Chorus out of 16 competing choruses.”
Sykes sings with Vocal Sounds of Oklahoma, a member chorus of the men’s Barbershop Harmony Society. He has more than a decade of directing experience, and has sung in multiple quartets during his 35-year barbershop tenure. The men’s and women’s choruses have sung together in various concerts and will do so again this coming September when Sooner Sensations hosts their 30th Anniversary Concert.
Recently joining Sykes as assistant director is Dawn D’Amico who is a self-proclaimed “barbershop brat” having been raised in a barbershop family. D’Amico is a professional choreographer who is working with the chorus. It’s not an easy task to come up with moves that enhance a story told in song because singers are on risers at competition. As an avid singer, D’Amico will compete in three divisions as a member of Sooner Sensations, OK City Chorus, and her quartet, Wildfire. Her former quartet, Couture, won the regional quartet competition two years ago.
“I’m really excited for the Sooner Sensations Chorus and where they are right now,” D’Amico said. “I’m excited to be part of that journey and share the talents and knowledge I’ve gained over my last 16 years as a Sweet Adeline and help them be the best they can be. Singing is my passion and dancing is my passion and I think it’s great that I’ve found a place where I can do both.”
Members say singing barbershop is challenging. To begin, someone will blow the song’s key note on a pitch pipe and each singer must instantaneously find and know her starting note given that solitary pitch. The chorus is built on four-part chords where basses form the foundation and drive the chorus, leads sing the melody and keep the chorus on key, tenors sing high harmony above the leads, and baritones fill in the notes in between to make a rich barbershop sound. Sykes often has the chorus hold chords with a “barbershop rub” so the chorus can hear the overtones they produce.
Sooner Sensations’ bass, Marilyn Turner, is a 53-year veteran of Sweet Adelines International who said she was happy to find a chorus in Norman.
“After living in Texas for 50 years, I moved to Norman and was delighted to find a small chorus in my hometown. It’s a small group of ladies and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Turner said. “I’ve been participating in contests since the 60’s but it’s always been with the group from Texas. I still have friends here in this new region that I haven’t seen in a long time. I’m looking forward to seeing them at contest.”
Sooner Sensations was established 30 years ago by five ladies with Debbie Hogan being the founding director. The chorus successfully placed in several regional competitions before Hogan passed away in 2015. Interims filled in until Sykes was hired in 2016.
Sweet Adelines was founded in Tulsa by Edna Mae Anderson in 1945. The first chorus had 85 members. The first chapter outside the United States was established in 1953 in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada and in 1991 the society officially changed its name to Sweet Adelines International.
Sooner Sensations currently has 26 members ranging in age from teens to mature singers, and is always seeking new members. The group practices from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Norman. They also rehearse one Saturday each month with members from Texas, Oklahoma City, Moore, Newcastle and Lawton.
“We keep on building,” Sykes said, “and we’d really like to have some new singers with us.”
For more information, visit Sooner Sensations at https://www.soonersensationschorus.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SSSChorus/.
Jocelyn Pedersen is a member of the Sooner Sensations Chorus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.