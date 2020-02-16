The Norman Planning Commission approved new definitions for medical marijuana business owners that could make it easier to process products at dispensaries.
Medical marijuana dispensaries in commercially zoned areas have not been able to perform certain aspects of processing the plant's properties for things such as baked goods and pre-rolling smokeable cannabis on site. Processors have been zoned for industrial areas. Processing has been allowed in some cases on commercially zoned properties by special use permits.
If the city council approves the changes OK'd by the planning commission, certain types of processing will be allowed in commercial zones.
The amendments, Tier I and Tier II, treat a dispensary and processor as virtually the same business at one location, a staff report to the planning commission reads.
Oklahoma statute defines a processor and a dispenser as two separate functions of the industry with each requiring its own license. The language to define processing is vague, but the city council requested legal staff draft changes to the ordinance to allow for non-extraction methods for dispensaries.
Assistant City Attorney Beth Muckala created three tiers of processing. Tiers I and II would allow dispensary owners to add marijuana concentrate to baked goods and the “grinding of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes,” for sale on-site. The amendments do not include growing marijuana on-site nor extracting marijuana at the dispensary. However, dispensaries can request a special use permit to extract marijuana.
A Tier III processor would include all types of processing and extraction, but disallows these business to offer on-site retail products to patients.
Under current ordinance processors have been relegated to industrially zoned areas in anticipation of nuisances such noise or odor. Muckala said cities have been hesitant to make changes such as zoning and local definitions for the industry because not enough was known about its practices. Medical cannabis was passed as State Question 788 in June 2018 with few regulations in place. The state legislature and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority have been scrambling to regulate it ever since.
“I think because medical marijuana was legalized with the state question, all cities were in the same boat and had to work behind the ball, in what they can and should do,” Muckala told the Transcript. “We've strived to stay as close to state law as we possibly could. We don't want to put too much in place because it's going to evolve.”
Dispensary owners must qualify for and purchase a separate license from the state as a processor in addition to state food and safety licenses to process products at the dispensary. Obtaining the necessary licenses from the state allows an applicant to obtain permits from the city. If a dispensary owner has paid for the $600 license to dispense, they will not be required to pay a duplicate fee for the processor permit.
