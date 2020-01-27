Police arrest man connected to multiple armed robberies  

Zachary Michael Hughes, 29, was arrested Sunday in connection with several armed robberies across Norman.
Norman Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1300 block of E. Lindsey Street at approximately 1:57 a.m. Sunday. The store clerk reported to officers that a white male armed with a revolver entered the store, pointed the gun at him and demanded money from the register. The suspect left in a four-door maroon sedan.
At 2:44 a.m., officers responded to a second report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 2300 block of W. Lindsey Street. The store clerk reported to officers that a white male with a revolver, matching the description of the previous armed robbery, entered the store and demanded money from the register before leaving in a vehicle also matching the description of the previous incident.
Shortly after, officers found and stopped a four-door maroon sedan matching the description provided by both store clerks in the area of 24th Avenue and Main Street. Officers determined the Hughes matched the description provided by both store clerks and was wearing the clothing shown on surveillance video at both locations. A revolver was also located in the vehicle. Hughes was taken into custody without incident.
Through the process of the investigation, officers were also able to connect Hughes to the armed robbery of a business in the 1100 block of E. Constitution Street on Jan. 15 and the armed robbery of a convenience store in the 2300 block of W. Main Street on Jan. 16.
Hughes was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four counts of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
