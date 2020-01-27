Prescription conspiracy ends with felony charge against OKC woman

An Oklahoma City woman and two family members conspired to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs during a seven-month scam in 2019, according to a felony charge filed Friday in Cleveland County District Court.
The defendant, Samantha Maria Burris, 33, obtained blank prescriptions which had been stolen from the office of Norman cardiologist Dr. Mohammed Anwar. Burris once worked for Anwar, the charge shows. The alleged scheme involved using patients who have insurance and were not being seen by any doctor for pain management, investigators allege.
Prosecutors claim Burris and others delivered forged prescriptions to various pharmacies in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Kay counties, including two Walgreens pharmacies in Moore. The alleged accomplices were identified in the charge and an accompanying affidavit as Burris' sister Cecilia Escaveno and the defendant's mother Amanda Ortiz.
Burris is charged specifically with conspiracy to obtain controlled dangerous substances by fraud or deceit of a prescription, engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses and obtaining controlled dangerous substances by fraud of a prescription.
Burris and her co-conspirators obtained during the seven-month period 3,555 Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Phentermine pills by filling out or assisted in filling out 105 separate prescriptions.
The average prescription price per pill for Oxycodone is $6, but the same pill has a street value of $12 to $40 depending on the dose, according to rehabspot.com. Likewise, the average prescription price per pill for Hydrocodone is $1.50, but the same pill has a street value ranging from $5 to $20, according to rehabspot.com
The forged prescriptions had been authorized by Tessa Walker, an employee of Dr. Anwar, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Jonathan Cordell, an investigator with the District 23 Drug and Violent Crime task force.
Walker was listed as an authorized unlicensed assistant, according to records with the Oklahoma Board of Nursing. The board of nursing records show Walker as a Norman resident.
Attempts to reach Anwar for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.
Walker and Burris had worked together at Anwar's office before Burris was fired, but not before the defendant stole a prescription pad from the doctor's office, Cordell wrote in the affidavit.
The three women — Burris, Escaveno and Ortiz — were successful in getting more than 100 forged prescriptions filled at 21 different pharmacies from March through June 2019, the affidavit shows. CVS, Walgreens, Homeland pharmacies and Exchange Pharmacy were the main targets.
All total, Burris and the co-conspirators used 16 different patients' names, including numerous juveniles.
During the investigation, Cordell learned Burris recruited 13 co-conspirators. Successful efforts to obtain prescription drugs on Burris' behalf, using the forged prescriptions, would result in payment to the co-conspirators in the form of prescription medications. Typically, the payment is half of the prescription medications obtained illegally, the affidavit shows.
The initial tip was phoned into the Drug Enforcement Administration's office in Oklahoma City on July 1.
Investigators learned in mid-July that a female who claimed to be Tessa Walker called in a prescription under a juvenile's name. Shortly afterward, a female arrived in the pharmacy with a prescription from Dr. Ojan Haghighatjo from the Dental Depot for Norco.
According to the affidavit, the woman presented an ID card that identified her as Amanda Ortiz, one of the co-conspirators in the case against Burris. However, the person who presented the ID did not match the photo on the ID card. The woman reportedly told the pharmacist the card belonged to her mother. Agents later identified Ortiz as Burris' mother.
The red flags with the ID prompted pharmacist Kristy Schmidt to contact Dental Depot office manager Miriska Garcia. Garcia told the pharmacist the prescription was not valid. At about that time, the female customer fled the store leaving behind the state ID card belonging to Ortiz.
Four days later, investigators with the DEA and the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry interviewed Burris' sister-in-law, Bonnie Burris. According to the affidavit, Bonnie Burris told investigators on July 22, 2019, that she had talked to her sister-in-law who admitted she was making money by selling prescriptions.
Samantha Burris also told her sister-in-law she had stolen a prescription pad from the last place she worked and that she still had a friend at the doctor's office who would verify the prescriptions, the affidavit shows.
During the same interview, Bonnie Burris was shown a list of the patient names and identified two of them as her children. Bonnie Burris also identified co-conspirator Escaveno as Samantha Burris' sister.
Investigators continued the probe through September by interviewing several pharmacists in numerous cities, the affidavit shows.
