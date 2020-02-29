Prevention key for a healthy heart

The rhythmic tick coming from Rich Hills chest is music to his wife's ears. The clicking noise is from a metallic heart value and is an instant reminder for Kim Hills of how close she came to losing her husband just a few weeks ago.
For the Hills, the noise is the sound of life.
Rich Hills had an aneurysm and suffered an aortic dissection on Jan. 6. He said he "felt a pop" in his chest while bench pressing during a workout. The condition is often fatal because it is not caught right away, Kim Hills said. Her husband's EKG came back normal. The EKG, or electrocardiogram, is a test that measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat.
But Rich Hills had several things working in his favor:
• his age -- 46,
• his physical condition -- the starting shortstop on the 1994 OU baseball national championship team now runs Skills Baseball Academy in Tuttle, and
• his wife -- she is a cardiac catheterization lab nurse at Norman Regional.
"I was lucky enough to have the right people around at the right time," he said.
Kim Hills explained that an aneurysm is a bulge in an artery and her husband's burst. An aortic dissection is when there is a tear in the wall of the major artery carrying blood out of the heart.
Dr. Kyle Toal, cardiothoracic surgeon at Norman Regional Health System and Rich Hills's surgeon, said to imagine a high-pressure hose inside another hose. A tear along the wall of the aorta allows blood to flow between the hoses causing the layers to separate or dissect.
If the blood-filled channel ruptures through the aortic wall, the dissection is often fatal and is relatively uncommon, according to mayoclinic.org.
Toal said Norman Regional sees about 10 aortic dissection patients a year. Rich Hills had multiple tears that tore into the left main artery, which in itself is rare, Toal said.
"That he survived is a credit to Rich," the surgeon said.
Toal performed the valve replacement, opting to use a mechanical valve that has the potential to last forever compared to a tissue valve that lasts 15 to 20 years, Toal said. Rich Hills also needed a double bypass to repair the torn artery. He spent eight days in the hospital and returned to work last week.
The experience has made Kim Hills an ever stronger advocate for preventative measures.
While February is Heart Month, the American Heart Association wants to spread its message all year, said Steven Embree, the association's communications director.
"When something is out of whack and you know your numbers you can catch it early," he said. "One of the things we say is 80% of heart events are preventable."
Toal said a couple of numbers to watch are blood pressure and cholesterol. He also stressed the importance of eating a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly.
"It's just like maintaining a car," Toal said. "It's easier to prevent the problem than to fix it when the engine blows."
The surgeon encouraged people to get heart scans. Norman Regional Hospital provides heart scans for $35. The scan takes about 10 minutes and provides a cardiac score that measures coronary artery calcium content and is used to diagnose coronary artery disease in an early stage. A board certified radiologist analyzes the scan, provides a final report and makes followup recommendations. Heart scans do not require a referral and can be set up by calling 307-2290.
The hospital recommends scans for anyone over age 35 for men and 40 for women with certain risk factors including: family history of heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, tobacco use, obesity, diabetes, excessive stress or sedentary lifestyle.
Toal said he has diagnosed an aneurysm and lung cancer through a heart scan that a chest X-ray missed.
Rich Hills had slightly elevated blood pressure before his aortic dissection and had not had a heart scan.
"It's a great tool for sure, but he had no other heart risk factors," Kim Hills said of heart scans and why her husband had not had one.
"It may be cliché, but it can save your life," she said of the scan.
