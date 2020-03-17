NORMAN — Mayor Breea Clark and representatives from Norman Regional Health System and Norman Public Schools urged the public to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus during a Tuesday press conference.
NRHS Chief Nursing Officer Brittni McGill asked the public to remain in place unless their symptoms required emergency care.
"We are seeing and continue to treat true emergencies in our emergency departments, and we need to be able to continue to do that and not be overrun by mild symptoms," McGill said.
She also asked the public to contact their physician first if symptoms appear.
"This is a virus," McGill said. "It is a little different from the flu because flu has been around for a while, and so how [to] respond to this [virus] is somewhat unknown. That being said, if you have mild symptoms, we prefer that you stay home. Stay away from others and in a safe place as you manage those symptoms."
NPS communications specialist Wes Moody informed the public that the district will serve food to children in need and is using Centers for Disease Control protocols. NPS will continue to feed students as long as "it's needed," he said.
Clark took the opportunity to clarify her statements from Monday night's special session.
During the meeting, she said she wanted all restaurants that served food via delivery, pick-up or drive-through to close at 9 p.m. During the press conference, she said no curfew is in place.
Bars and other businesses such as gyms, private clubs and theaters will be forced to close by 8 p.m. today, and the ban will expire April 3. Public gatherings of more than 50 people are forbidden.
Restaurants and businesses that offer or will offer takeout, delivery or pick-up can register to be included on a list composed by the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
The measure allows businesses that can serve customers at a safe distance and abide by Clark's social distancing ban to remain open.
Clark said some believe her decision to be giving into "fear mongering" but noted that if "we can save one life in Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, it was worth it."
"The goal is to not see that spike," she said of reported cases. "We will know if we were successful if we see lower numbers."
Norman was the first city to declare a state of emergency and impose restrictions on gatherings and businesses.
Oklahoma City has taken similar measures.
Mindy Ragan Wood
