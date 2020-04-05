Public urged to flush only toilet paper

NORMAN — The United States Environmental Protection Agency foresees an environmental mess as people are more likely to flush wipes and other items as toilet paper has become scarce during coronavirus.
Norman Utilities Director Ken Komiske hopes residents will listen and avoid the nasty backup of sewer in people's homes and in city sewer lines.
"It's a problem and it's not something that happens immediately," Komiske said. "We haven't seen a problem in the last month, but it might be something that takes more than a month to start collecting in sewer lines, where it becomes a problem."
That problem can cost the city at least $25,000 in replaced pump equipment. The clog creates problems for sewer pumps, which raise the flow of waste water to pump to its final destination into a gravity-fed line.
Adding to the concerns of cost is the lack of staff in place to handle backups.
"We do maintenance all the time on our sewer lines, but because we're trying not to have a lot of employees out, we've had to cut back on maintenance," Komiske said. "Now it might rear its ugly head, and you won't know where until it start backing up."
Wipes clog both newer and older sewer lines where they can accumulate at the joints, where the line bends and along the line's walls.
"These wipes don't dissolve like toilet paper does," he said. "So, sewers just normally sometimes have layers of grease or fats and these wipes will stick to them, and then once it sticks, the next one has a better chance of sticking ... It's just like a plugged artery. It will stop the flow completely and either show up in someone's toilet or bathtub or manhole in the street."
The EPA recommends flushing only toilet paper and tossing baby wipes and disinfectant wipes into the trash.
