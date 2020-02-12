Rape defendant withdraws plea

A rape defendant who pleaded no contest last month was allowed to withdraw his plea Wednesday and move toward a jury trial.
Jeremy Greer, charged in 2018 with forcible oral sodomy and two counts of rape, testified in front of Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman that he did not understand the punishment range that was explained to him by his former attorney Karla Tankut.
But Tankut countered with her own testimony that she met with Greer at least twice at the county jail and during three court hearings between October 2019 and January 2020.
"He understood what he was doing, but he didn't like it," she told Balkman. "We talked a lot about his options."
Greer pleaded no contest Jan. 9 to the felony charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The rape charges carry a maximum of life in prison.
Tankut also testified she explained to her client the risk of taking the case to a jury considering his previous felony convictions.
Balkman said he granted Greer's request because the defendant met his burden, demonstrating in his testimony that he did not fully comprehend the prison sentence that awaited him. Assistant District Attorney Christy Miller informed the judge the DA's office will appeal his decision.
Withdrawing a guilty or no contest plea is an "unusual and difficult" process, Greer's current attorney, Michael Amend, said.
"He [Greer] signed the paperwork and agreed to it, but I think the judge was being cautious more than anything," he said.
Amend will represent Greer during his rape trial and other legal proceedings, the attorney confirmed.
Greer testified he did not want to plead no contest, and that he was coerced to accept the plea deal.
"She [Tankut] said she didn't believe she could beat the case," the defendant testified Wednesday. "I wanted to take it to trial. She told me I didn't have a chance."
Greer repeatedly testified prosecutors don't have enough evidence, including DNA samples, to convict him.
"What evidence do you have?" he responded, when questioned by Miller.
Miller told the judge Greer made multiple telephone calls from the county jail telling family and friends he wanted less time in prison.
"Give me some time I can do," he told Miller. "This is just too much time. Who wouldn't want less time?
Miller argued the desire to serve fewer years behind bars is not a legitimate reason for allowing Greer to withdraw his no contest plea.
Tim Farley
366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.