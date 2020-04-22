With the COVID-19 causing economic difficulties across the country, the Cresap Family Foundation and the Oklahoma Restaurant Association are looking to make things easier for food workers in the state.
The CFF and ORA announced the launch of the OKC Restaurant Employee Relief Fund on Monday, which will look to help food and beverage workers in the OKC metro area. According to a press release, the relief fund will look to give a $500 grant to all food industry workers that qualify.
To qualify, applicants must be unable to work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and live in Cleveland, Canadian or Oklahoma Counties. The $500 grant will be given to qualified applicants to spend on immediate needs such as food, rent, gas and medical expenses.
CFF and ORA are asking for local residents to make a tax-deductible donation to the relief fund so that additional funds may be raised to further support those who serve the dining public on a regular basis, according to a press release. The CFF has also pledged to match all donations up to $100,000 to ensure there are funds for all qualified applicants.
Chandy Rice, director of education for ORA, said the goal is to raise enough money to match the $100,000 matching contribution from CFF. If the number of applicants exceeds the money available through the fund, qualified applicants will be selected by a task force assembled by CFF, Rice said.
Rice also noted that the foodservice industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 impact, which motivated the two organizations to create the relief fund.
“As the state’s largest private-sector employer, Oklahoma’s foodservice industry employs over 185,000 people or 11% of the total job base,” Rice said in a recent press release. “Many restaurant workers who have lost work amid the coronavirus outbreak are now contending with a challenging economic reality. Just as it will take time for restaurants to recover, it will also take time and resources for employees to recover their lost wages. The OKC Restaurant Employee Relief fund will help bridge the gap for these workers during this difficult time.”
Applications will be available at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29 for qualified applicants. Residents interested in donating are able to do so through the ORA website now. Rice said the relief fund will not be impacted by Gov. Stitt's Wednesday press conference that announced a plan to reopen some businesses on May 1.
“For everyone who is missing their morning coffee, favorite meal or happy hour… I hope you will consider giving to this fund today,” President of CFF John Cresap said in a press release. “Restaurant and service industry workers have always had a special place in my heart. “As our Foundation was considering impactful ways to get much-needed funds into the hands of these professionals, we were especially excited about this relief fund because it will allow others to easily contribute and guarantee funds get into the hands of those who need immediate help.”
Residents wishing to apply for the grant or donate to the fund can visit www.okrestaurants.com. For more information, email Chandy Rice at chandy@okrestaurants.com.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
