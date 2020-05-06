NEWCASTLE -- After years of dreaming of becoming a novelist, Kari R. Joyner realized that dream with the publication of her first book earlier this year. In March, Solstice Publishing released her debut novel, "Bloom Where You're Planted."
With outrageous story lines and loveable characters, this coming-of-age story is about a young girl in the late 1960s/early 1970s finding her way in this world despite the crazy obstacles she faces along the way.
"I wanted to tell this story because I wanted to show the world that you can grow up in a tough situation, but still have great memories. I also wanted to create characters who are neither 100% bad or good; they're just human," Joyner said. "It's a dream come true."
Having been released just two months ago, "Bloom Where You're Planted" boasts 100% 5-star reviews and is hailed as "a beautifully written story about how life just isn't fair sometimes," "almost impossible to put down" and "Heartbreaking at times and uplifting at others, this book takes you on the emotional roller coaster that is these young girls' lives …"
"This book was truly a labor of love. I poured my heart and soul into writing this for the enjoyment of my readers, and I have been truly humbled by the outpouring of support and accolades that I have received thus far," Joyner explained. "I can't keep the books in stock."
Joyner was born and raised in Wewoka, which is why she chose this small, rural town as the backdrop for her novel. She remembers her hometown fondly as "the best place in the world to grow up."
Joyner didn't stray far from home. After graduating from Wewoka High School in 1994, she went on to earn her teaching degree at East Central University in Ada. She has since settled in Newcastle with her husband and children. She teaches tenth grade English at Newcastle High School and writes as often as possible.
"Bloom Where You're Planted" is available for purchase on Amazon in electronic and print-on-demand formats. amazon.com/dp/B08641J1P3. Follow he on social media via Facebook, bit.ly/2z6XsLA, Instagram @karijoyner5 or Twitter @kari_joyner.
